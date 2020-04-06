Global Window Shutters Industry Assessment, 2020-2025 - Expanding Base of Affluent Middle-Class Homeowners Across Developing Countries

DUBLIN, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Window Shutters Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global window shutters market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during the historical period of 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is proejcted to continue its healthy growth during the next five years.
In recent years, increasing urbanization owing to the growing number of housing projects is one of the major factors driving the global window shutters market.
Moreover, rapid westernization across developing countries, such as India and China, coupled with the expanding base of the affluent middle-class homeowners, has also increased the demand for window shutters.
Furthermore, the rising consumer investments on building aesthetics and decor, along with the introduction of smart and automated window shutters, is further driving the product demand.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Architectural Plantation Shutters, Eclipse Shutters, California Shutters, Griesser France, Hillarys, Hunter Douglas, Lafayette Interior Fashions, Nien Made, Royal Building Products, Shuttercraft Ltd, Springs Window Fashions, etc.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global window shutters market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the functionality?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What are the price trends of window shutters?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?
- What is the structure of the global window shutters market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the market?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Window Shutters Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Interior Shutters
6.2 Exterior Shutters
7 Market Breakup by End-user
7.1 Residential
7.2 Commercial
7.3 Others
8 Market Breakup by Functionality
8.1 Manual
8.2 Automatic
9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1 Offline
9.2 Online
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 Asia-Pacific
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Latin America
10.5 Middle East & Africa
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Inbound Logistics
12.3 Operations
12.4 Outbound Logistics
12.5 Marketing and Sales
12.6 Service
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Indicators
14.1 Key Price Indicators
14.2 Price Structure
14.3 Price Trends
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Architectural Plantation Shutters
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 Eclipse Shutters
15.3.3 California Shutters
15.3.4 Griesser France
15.3.5 Hillarys
15.3.6 Hunter Douglas
15.3.7 Lafayette Interior Fashions
15.3.8 Nien Made
15.3.9 Royal Building Products
15.3.10 Shuttercraft Ltd.
15.3.11 Springs Window Fashions
