Global Window Shutters Industry Assessment, 2020-2025 - Expanding Base of Affluent Middle-Class Homeowners Across Developing Countries

DUBLIN, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Window Shutters Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global window shutters market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during the historical period of 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is proejcted to continue its healthy growth during the next five years.

In recent years, increasing urbanization owing to the growing number of housing projects is one of the major factors driving the global window shutters market.

Moreover, rapid westernization across developing countries, such as India and China, coupled with the expanding base of the affluent middle-class homeowners, has also increased the demand for window shutters.

Furthermore, the rising consumer investments on building aesthetics and decor, along with the introduction of smart and automated window shutters, is further driving the product demand.

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Architectural Plantation Shutters, Eclipse Shutters, California Shutters, Griesser France, Hillarys, Hunter Douglas, Lafayette Interior Fashions, Nien Made, Royal Building Products, Shuttercraft Ltd, Springs Window Fashions, etc.

Key Questions Answered

How has the global window shutters market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the functionality?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the price trends of window shutters?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global window shutters market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Window Shutters Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Interior Shutters

6.2 Exterior Shutters



7 Market Breakup by End-user

7.1 Residential

7.2 Commercial

7.3 Others



8 Market Breakup by Functionality

8.1 Manual

8.2 Automatic



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Offline

9.2 Online



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 Asia-Pacific

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Latin America

10.5 Middle East & Africa



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Inbound Logistics

12.3 Operations

12.4 Outbound Logistics

12.5 Marketing and Sales

12.6 Service



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Indicators

14.1 Key Price Indicators

14.2 Price Structure

14.3 Price Trends



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Architectural Plantation Shutters

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Eclipse Shutters

15.3.3 California Shutters

15.3.4 Griesser France

15.3.5 Hillarys

15.3.6 Hunter Douglas

15.3.7 Lafayette Interior Fashions

15.3.8 Nien Made

15.3.9 Royal Building Products

15.3.10 Shuttercraft Ltd.

15.3.11 Springs Window Fashions



