Global Wine Packaging Market to Reach $23. 4 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wine Packaging estimated at US$21. 3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23.
New York, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wine Packaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900531/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Glass Bottles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1.7% CAGR and reach US$9.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bag-In-Box Wine Packaging segment is readjusted to a revised 1.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.7% CAGR
The Wine Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0% and 0.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.4% CAGR.
Plastic Bottles Segment to Record 0.9% CAGR
In the global Plastic Bottles segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 0.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 1.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 288-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Amcor Ltd.
Ardagh Group SA
Ball Corporation
E. & J. Gallo Winery
Enoplastic SpA
EnVino
Environmental Packaging Technologies, Inc. (EPT)
EXAL Corporation
G3 ENTERPRISES
Guala Closures Group
Hoover Ferguson Group, Inc.
International Paper Co.
Janson Capsules USA
Liqui-Box Corporation
M. A. SILVA
CORTICAS, S.A.
Maverick Enterprises Inc.
Saverglass SAS
Scholle IPN Packaging, Inc.
Silgan Holdings, Inc.
Snyder Industries, Inc.
Tapp Label Company
Tetra Laval International SA
TricorBraun, Inc.
UPM-Kymmene Corporation
Vinventions LLC
Vitro S.A.B. de C.V.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900531/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Wine Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Wine Packaging Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Wine Packaging Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Wine Packaging Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Glass Bottles (Container) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Glass Bottles (Container) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Glass Bottles (Container) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Bag-In-Box Wine Packaging (Container) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Bag-In-Box Wine Packaging (Container) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Bag-In-Box Wine Packaging (Container) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Plastic Bottles (Container) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Plastic Bottles (Container) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Plastic Bottles (Container) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Aseptic Cartons (Container) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Aseptic Cartons (Container) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Aseptic Cartons (Container) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other Containers (Container) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Other Containers (Container) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Other Containers (Container) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Natural Cork Closure (Closures) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: Natural Cork Closure (Closures) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Natural Cork Closure (Closures) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Synthetic Cork Closure (Closures) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Synthetic Cork Closure (Closures) Global Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Synthetic Cork Closure (Closures) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Aluminum Screw Cap (Closures) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Aluminum Screw Cap (Closures) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Aluminum Screw Cap (Closures) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Other Closures (Closures) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Other Closures (Closures) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 30: Other Closures (Closures) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Wine Packaging Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Wine Packaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Container: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Wine Packaging Market in the United States by
Container: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Wine Packaging Market Share Breakdown
by Container: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: United States Wine Packaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Closures: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Wine Packaging Market in the United States by
Closures: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 36: United States Wine Packaging Market Share Breakdown
by Closures: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Wine Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Container: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Canadian Wine Packaging Historic Market Review by
Container in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 39: Wine Packaging Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Container for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Canadian Wine Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Closures: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Canadian Wine Packaging Historic Market Review by
Closures in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 42: Wine Packaging Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Closures for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Wine Packaging: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Container for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Wine Packaging Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Container for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: Japanese Wine Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Container: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Japanese Market for Wine Packaging: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Closures for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Wine Packaging Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Closures for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Japanese Wine Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Closures: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Wine Packaging Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Container for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Wine Packaging Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Container: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Wine Packaging Market by Container:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 52: Chinese Wine Packaging Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Closures for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Wine Packaging Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Closures: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Wine Packaging Market by Closures: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Wine Packaging Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 55: European Wine Packaging Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Wine Packaging Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: European Wine Packaging Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Wine Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Container: 2020-2027
Table 59: Wine Packaging Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Container: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Wine Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Container: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Wine Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Closures: 2020-2027
Table 62: Wine Packaging Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Closures: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European Wine Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Closures: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 64: Wine Packaging Market in France by Container:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 65: French Wine Packaging Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Container: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Wine Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Container: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Wine Packaging Market in France by Closures:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: French Wine Packaging Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Closures: 2012-2019
Table 69: French Wine Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Closures: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 70: Wine Packaging Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Container for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Wine Packaging Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Container: 2012-2019
Table 72: German Wine Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Container: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Wine Packaging Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Closures for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 74: German Wine Packaging Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Closures: 2012-2019
Table 75: German Wine Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Closures: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Wine Packaging Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Container for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Wine Packaging Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Container: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Wine Packaging Market by Container:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Italian Wine Packaging Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Closures for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Wine Packaging Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Closures: 2012-2019
Table 81: Italian Wine Packaging Market by Closures: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Wine Packaging: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Container for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Wine Packaging Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Container for the Period
2012-2019
Table 84: United Kingdom Wine Packaging Market Share Analysis
by Container: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Wine Packaging: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Closures for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Wine Packaging Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Closures for the Period
2012-2019
Table 87: United Kingdom Wine Packaging Market Share Analysis
by Closures: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish Wine Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Container: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Spanish Wine Packaging Historic Market Review by
Container in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: Wine Packaging Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Container for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: Spanish Wine Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Closures: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Spanish Wine Packaging Historic Market Review by
Closures in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: Wine Packaging Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Closures for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian Wine Packaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Container: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Wine Packaging Market in Russia by Container:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 96: Russian Wine Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Container: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Russian Wine Packaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Closures: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Wine Packaging Market in Russia by Closures:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 99: Russian Wine Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Closures: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Wine Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Container: 2020-2027
Table 101: Wine Packaging Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Container: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Wine Packaging Market Share Breakdown
by Container: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Rest of Europe Wine Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Closures: 2020-2027
Table 104: Wine Packaging Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Closures: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Europe Wine Packaging Market Share Breakdown
by Closures: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Wine Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 107: Wine Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Wine Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Wine Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific by Container:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Wine Packaging Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Container: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Wine Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Container: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Wine Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific by Closures:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Wine Packaging Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Closures: 2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Wine Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Closures: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Wine Packaging Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Container for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Wine Packaging Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Container: 2012-2019
Table 117: Australian Wine Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Container: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Wine Packaging Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Closures for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Australian Wine Packaging Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Closures: 2012-2019
Table 120: Australian Wine Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Closures: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 121: Indian Wine Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Container: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Indian Wine Packaging Historic Market Review by
Container in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 123: Wine Packaging Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Container for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 124: Indian Wine Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Closures: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Indian Wine Packaging Historic Market Review by
Closures in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 126: Wine Packaging Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Closures for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Wine Packaging Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Container for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Wine Packaging Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Container: 2012-2019
Table 129: Wine Packaging Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Container: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Wine Packaging Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Closures for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 131: South Korean Wine Packaging Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Closures: 2012-2019
Table 132: Wine Packaging Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Closures: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Wine Packaging:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Container for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Wine Packaging Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Container for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Wine Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Container: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Wine Packaging:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Closures for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Wine Packaging Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Closures for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Wine Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Closures: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American Wine Packaging Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 140: Wine Packaging Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Wine Packaging Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Wine Packaging Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Container for the Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Wine Packaging Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Container: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Wine Packaging Marketby Container:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 145: Latin American Wine Packaging Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Closures for the Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Wine Packaging Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Closures: 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Wine Packaging Marketby Closures:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean Wine Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Container: 2020-2027
Table 149: Wine Packaging Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Container: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Wine Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Container: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Argentinean Wine Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Closures: 2020-2027
Table 152: Wine Packaging Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Closures: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 153: Argentinean Wine Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Closures: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 154: Wine Packaging Market in Brazil by Container:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Wine Packaging Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Container: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Wine Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Container: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Wine Packaging Market in Brazil by Closures:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 158: Brazilian Wine Packaging Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Closures: 2012-2019
Table 159: Brazilian Wine Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Closures: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 160: Wine Packaging Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Container for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Wine Packaging Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Container: 2012-2019
Table 162: Mexican Wine Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Container: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Wine Packaging Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Closures for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Mexican Wine Packaging Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Closures: 2012-2019
Table 165: Mexican Wine Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Closures: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Wine Packaging Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Container: 2020 to
2027
Table 167: Wine Packaging Market in Rest of Latin America by
Container: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Wine Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Container: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Wine Packaging Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Closures: 2020 to
2027
Table 170: Wine Packaging Market in Rest of Latin America by
Closures: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 171: Rest of Latin America Wine Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Closures: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East Wine Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 173: Wine Packaging Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Wine Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Wine Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Container: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: The Middle East Wine Packaging Historic Marketby
Container in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 177: Wine Packaging Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Salesby Container for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 178: The Middle East Wine Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Closures: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: The Middle East Wine Packaging Historic Marketby
Closures in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 180: Wine Packaging Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Salesby Closures for 2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Market for Wine Packaging: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Container for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Wine Packaging Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Container for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Iranian Wine Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Container: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Iranian Market for Wine Packaging: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Closures for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Wine Packaging Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Closures for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Iranian Wine Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Closures: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli Wine Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Container: 2020-2027
Table 188: Wine Packaging Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Container: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Wine Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Container: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Israeli Wine Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Closures: 2020-2027
Table 191: Wine Packaging Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Closures: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Israeli Wine Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Closures: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Wine Packaging Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Container for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Wine Packaging Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Container: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Wine Packaging Market by Container:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Wine Packaging Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Closures for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Wine Packaging Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Closures: 2012-2019
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Wine Packaging Market by Closures:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: Wine Packaging Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Container for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Wine Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Container: 2012-2019
Table 201: Wine Packaging Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Container: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Wine Packaging Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Closures for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Wine Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Closures: 2012-2019
Table 204: Wine Packaging Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Closures: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Wine Packaging Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Container
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Wine Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Container: 2012-2019
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Wine Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Container: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Wine Packaging Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Closures
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Wine Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Closures: 2012-2019
Table 210: Rest of Middle East Wine Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Closures: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 211: African Wine Packaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Container: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Wine Packaging Market in Africa by Container:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 213: African Wine Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Container: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: African Wine Packaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Closures: 2020 to 2027
Table 215: Wine Packaging Market in Africa by Closures:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 216: African Wine Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Closures: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900531/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001