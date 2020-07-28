    Advertisement

    Global Wine Packaging Industry

    ReportLinker

    Global Wine Packaging Market to Reach $23. 4 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wine Packaging estimated at US$21. 3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23.

    New York, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
    4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Glass Bottles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1.7% CAGR and reach US$9.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bag-In-Box Wine Packaging segment is readjusted to a revised 1.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.7% CAGR

    The Wine Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0% and 0.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.4% CAGR.

    Plastic Bottles Segment to Record 0.9% CAGR

    In the global Plastic Bottles segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 0.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 1.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 288-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • Amcor Ltd.

    • Ardagh Group SA

    • Ball Corporation

    • E. & J. Gallo Winery

    • Enoplastic SpA

    • EnVino

    • Environmental Packaging Technologies, Inc. (EPT)

    • EXAL Corporation

    • G3 ENTERPRISES

    • Guala Closures Group

    • Hoover Ferguson Group, Inc.

    • International Paper Co.

    • Janson Capsules USA

    • Liqui-Box Corporation

    • M. A. SILVA
      CORTICAS, S.A.

    • Maverick Enterprises Inc.

    • Saverglass SAS

    • Scholle IPN Packaging, Inc.

    • Silgan Holdings, Inc.

    • Snyder Industries, Inc.

    • Tapp Label Company

    • Tetra Laval International SA

    • TricorBraun, Inc.

    • UPM-Kymmene Corporation

    • Vinventions LLC

    • Vitro S.A.B. de C.V.




    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Wine Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
    (in %): 2019 & 2025
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: Wine Packaging Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
    in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 2: Wine Packaging Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
    US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 3: Wine Packaging Market Share Shift across Key
    Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 4: Glass Bottles (Container) World Market by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 5: Glass Bottles (Container) Historic Market Analysis by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 6: Glass Bottles (Container) Market Share Breakdown of
    Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 7: Bag-In-Box Wine Packaging (Container) Potential Growth
    Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 8: Bag-In-Box Wine Packaging (Container) Historic Market
    Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 9: Bag-In-Box Wine Packaging (Container) Market Sales
    Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 10: Plastic Bottles (Container) Geographic Market Spread
    Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 11: Plastic Bottles (Container) Region Wise Breakdown of
    Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 12: Plastic Bottles (Container) Market Share Distribution
    in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 13: Aseptic Cartons (Container) World Market Estimates
    and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 14: Aseptic Cartons (Container) Market Historic Review by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 15: Aseptic Cartons (Container) Market Share Breakdown by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 16: Other Containers (Container) World Market by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 17: Other Containers (Container) Historic Market Analysis
    by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 18: Other Containers (Container) Market Share
    Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    Table 19: Natural Cork Closure (Closures) World Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020
    to 2027

    Table 20: Natural Cork Closure (Closures) Market Worldwide
    Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 21: Natural Cork Closure (Closures) Market Percentage
    Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 22: Synthetic Cork Closure (Closures) Market Opportunity
    Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 23: Synthetic Cork Closure (Closures) Global Historic
    Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019

    Table 24: Synthetic Cork Closure (Closures) Market Share
    Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    Table 25: Aluminum Screw Cap (Closures) World Market by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 26: Aluminum Screw Cap (Closures) Historic Market
    Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 27: Aluminum Screw Cap (Closures) Market Share Breakdown
    of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 28: Other Closures (Closures) Potential Growth Markets
    Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 29: Other Closures (Closures) Historic Market Perspective
    by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 30: Other Closures (Closures) Market Sales Breakdown by
    Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    US Wine Packaging Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 31: United States Wine Packaging Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million by Container: 2020 to 2027

    Table 32: Wine Packaging Market in the United States by
    Container: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 33: United States Wine Packaging Market Share Breakdown
    by Container: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 34: United States Wine Packaging Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million by Closures: 2020 to 2027

    Table 35: Wine Packaging Market in the United States by
    Closures: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 36: United States Wine Packaging Market Share Breakdown
    by Closures: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CANADA
    Table 37: Canadian Wine Packaging Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Container: 2020 to 2027

    Table 38: Canadian Wine Packaging Historic Market Review by
    Container in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 39: Wine Packaging Market in Canada: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Container for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 40: Canadian Wine Packaging Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Closures: 2020 to 2027

    Table 41: Canadian Wine Packaging Historic Market Review by
    Closures in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 42: Wine Packaging Market in Canada: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Closures for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 43: Japanese Market for Wine Packaging: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Container for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 44: Wine Packaging Market in Japan: Historic Sales
    Analysis in US$ Million by Container for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 45: Japanese Wine Packaging Market Share Analysis by
    Container: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 46: Japanese Market for Wine Packaging: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Closures for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 47: Wine Packaging Market in Japan: Historic Sales
    Analysis in US$ Million by Closures for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 48: Japanese Wine Packaging Market Share Analysis by
    Closures: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CHINA
    Table 49: Chinese Wine Packaging Market Growth Prospects in US$
    Million by Container for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 50: Wine Packaging Historic Market Analysis in China in
    US$ Million by Container: 2012-2019

    Table 51: Chinese Wine Packaging Market by Container:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 52: Chinese Wine Packaging Market Growth Prospects in US$
    Million by Closures for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 53: Wine Packaging Historic Market Analysis in China in
    US$ Million by Closures: 2012-2019

    Table 54: Chinese Wine Packaging Market by Closures: Percentage
    Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    European Wine Packaging Market: Competitor Market Share
    Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 55: European Wine Packaging Market Demand Scenario in US$
    Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 56: Wine Packaging Market in Europe: A Historic Market
    Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 57: European Wine Packaging Market Share Shift by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 58: European Wine Packaging Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Container: 2020-2027

    Table 59: Wine Packaging Market in Europe in US$ Million by
    Container: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 60: European Wine Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
    Container: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 61: European Wine Packaging Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Closures: 2020-2027

    Table 62: Wine Packaging Market in Europe in US$ Million by
    Closures: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 63: European Wine Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
    Closures: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 64: Wine Packaging Market in France by Container:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 65: French Wine Packaging Historic Market Scenario in US$
    Million by Container: 2012-2019

    Table 66: French Wine Packaging Market Share Analysis by
    Container: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 67: Wine Packaging Market in France by Closures:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 68: French Wine Packaging Historic Market Scenario in US$
    Million by Closures: 2012-2019

    Table 69: French Wine Packaging Market Share Analysis by
    Closures: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    GERMANY
    Table 70: Wine Packaging Market in Germany: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Container for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 71: German Wine Packaging Historic Market Analysis in US$
    Million by Container: 2012-2019

    Table 72: German Wine Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
    Container: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 73: Wine Packaging Market in Germany: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Closures for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 74: German Wine Packaging Historic Market Analysis in US$
    Million by Closures: 2012-2019

    Table 75: German Wine Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
    Closures: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ITALY
    Table 76: Italian Wine Packaging Market Growth Prospects in US$
    Million by Container for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 77: Wine Packaging Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
    US$ Million by Container: 2012-2019

    Table 78: Italian Wine Packaging Market by Container:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 79: Italian Wine Packaging Market Growth Prospects in US$
    Million by Closures for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 80: Wine Packaging Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
    US$ Million by Closures: 2012-2019

    Table 81: Italian Wine Packaging Market by Closures: Percentage
    Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Wine Packaging: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Container for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 83: Wine Packaging Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
    Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Container for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 84: United Kingdom Wine Packaging Market Share Analysis
    by Container: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Wine Packaging: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Closures for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 86: Wine Packaging Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
    Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Closures for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 87: United Kingdom Wine Packaging Market Share Analysis
    by Closures: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SPAIN
    Table 88: Spanish Wine Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts
    in US$ Million by Container: 2020 to 2027

    Table 89: Spanish Wine Packaging Historic Market Review by
    Container in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 90: Wine Packaging Market in Spain: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Container for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 91: Spanish Wine Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts
    in US$ Million by Closures: 2020 to 2027

    Table 92: Spanish Wine Packaging Historic Market Review by
    Closures in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 93: Wine Packaging Market in Spain: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Closures for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    RUSSIA
    Table 94: Russian Wine Packaging Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million by Container: 2020 to 2027

    Table 95: Wine Packaging Market in Russia by Container:
    A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 96: Russian Wine Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
    Container: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 97: Russian Wine Packaging Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million by Closures: 2020 to 2027

    Table 98: Wine Packaging Market in Russia by Closures:
    A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 99: Russian Wine Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
    Closures: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 100: Rest of Europe Wine Packaging Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Container: 2020-2027

    Table 101: Wine Packaging Market in Rest of Europe in US$
    Million by Container: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 102: Rest of Europe Wine Packaging Market Share Breakdown
    by Container: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 103: Rest of Europe Wine Packaging Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Closures: 2020-2027

    Table 104: Wine Packaging Market in Rest of Europe in US$
    Million by Closures: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 105: Rest of Europe Wine Packaging Market Share Breakdown
    by Closures: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 106: Asia-Pacific Wine Packaging Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 107: Wine Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 108: Asia-Pacific Wine Packaging Market Share Analysis by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 109: Wine Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific by Container:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 110: Asia-Pacific Wine Packaging Historic Market Scenario
    in US$ Million by Container: 2012-2019

    Table 111: Asia-Pacific Wine Packaging Market Share Analysis by
    Container: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 112: Wine Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific by Closures:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 113: Asia-Pacific Wine Packaging Historic Market Scenario
    in US$ Million by Closures: 2012-2019

    Table 114: Asia-Pacific Wine Packaging Market Share Analysis by
    Closures: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 115: Wine Packaging Market in Australia: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Container for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 116: Australian Wine Packaging Historic Market Analysis
    in US$ Million by Container: 2012-2019

    Table 117: Australian Wine Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
    Container: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 118: Wine Packaging Market in Australia: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Closures for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 119: Australian Wine Packaging Historic Market Analysis
    in US$ Million by Closures: 2012-2019

    Table 120: Australian Wine Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
    Closures: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    INDIA
    Table 121: Indian Wine Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts
    in US$ Million by Container: 2020 to 2027

    Table 122: Indian Wine Packaging Historic Market Review by
    Container in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 123: Wine Packaging Market in India: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Container for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 124: Indian Wine Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts
    in US$ Million by Closures: 2020 to 2027

    Table 125: Indian Wine Packaging Historic Market Review by
    Closures in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 126: Wine Packaging Market in India: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Closures for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 127: Wine Packaging Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Container for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 128: South Korean Wine Packaging Historic Market Analysis
    in US$ Million by Container: 2012-2019

    Table 129: Wine Packaging Market Share Distribution in South
    Korea by Container: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 130: Wine Packaging Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Closures for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 131: South Korean Wine Packaging Historic Market Analysis
    in US$ Million by Closures: 2012-2019

    Table 132: Wine Packaging Market Share Distribution in South
    Korea by Closures: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Wine Packaging:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
    Container for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 134: Wine Packaging Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Container for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Wine Packaging Market Share
    Analysis by Container: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Wine Packaging:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
    Closures for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 137: Wine Packaging Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Closures for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Wine Packaging Market Share
    Analysis by Closures: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 139: Latin American Wine Packaging Market Trends by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

    Table 140: Wine Packaging Market in Latin America in US$
    Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 141: Latin American Wine Packaging Market Percentage
    Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 142: Latin American Wine Packaging Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Million by Container for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 143: Wine Packaging Historic Market Analysis in Latin
    America in US$ Million by Container: 2012-2019

    Table 144: Latin American Wine Packaging Marketby Container:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 145: Latin American Wine Packaging Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Million by Closures for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 146: Wine Packaging Historic Market Analysis in Latin
    America in US$ Million by Closures: 2012-2019

    Table 147: Latin American Wine Packaging Marketby Closures:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 148: Argentinean Wine Packaging Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Container: 2020-2027

    Table 149: Wine Packaging Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
    Container: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 150: Argentinean Wine Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
    Container: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 151: Argentinean Wine Packaging Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Closures: 2020-2027

    Table 152: Wine Packaging Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
    Closures: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 153: Argentinean Wine Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
    Closures: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    BRAZIL
    Table 154: Wine Packaging Market in Brazil by Container:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 155: Brazilian Wine Packaging Historic Market Scenario in
    US$ Million by Container: 2012-2019

    Table 156: Brazilian Wine Packaging Market Share Analysis by
    Container: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 157: Wine Packaging Market in Brazil by Closures:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 158: Brazilian Wine Packaging Historic Market Scenario in
    US$ Million by Closures: 2012-2019

    Table 159: Brazilian Wine Packaging Market Share Analysis by
    Closures: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MEXICO
    Table 160: Wine Packaging Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Container for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 161: Mexican Wine Packaging Historic Market Analysis in
    US$ Million by Container: 2012-2019

    Table 162: Mexican Wine Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
    Container: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 163: Wine Packaging Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Closures for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 164: Mexican Wine Packaging Historic Market Analysis in
    US$ Million by Closures: 2012-2019

    Table 165: Mexican Wine Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
    Closures: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 166: Rest of Latin America Wine Packaging Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Container: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 167: Wine Packaging Market in Rest of Latin America by
    Container: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 168: Rest of Latin America Wine Packaging Market Share
    Breakdown by Container: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 169: Rest of Latin America Wine Packaging Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Closures: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 170: Wine Packaging Market in Rest of Latin America by
    Closures: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 171: Rest of Latin America Wine Packaging Market Share
    Breakdown by Closures: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 172: The Middle East Wine Packaging Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 173: Wine Packaging Market in the Middle East by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 174: The Middle East Wine Packaging Market Share
    Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 175: The Middle East Wine Packaging Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Container: 2020 to 2027

    Table 176: The Middle East Wine Packaging Historic Marketby
    Container in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 177: Wine Packaging Market in the Middle East: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Salesby Container for 2012,2020, and 2027

    Table 178: The Middle East Wine Packaging Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Closures: 2020 to 2027

    Table 179: The Middle East Wine Packaging Historic Marketby
    Closures in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 180: Wine Packaging Market in the Middle East: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Salesby Closures for 2012,2020, and 2027

    IRAN
    Table 181: Iranian Market for Wine Packaging: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Container for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 182: Wine Packaging Market in Iran: Historic Sales
    Analysis in US$ Million by Container for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 183: Iranian Wine Packaging Market Share Analysis by
    Container: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 184: Iranian Market for Wine Packaging: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Closures for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 185: Wine Packaging Market in Iran: Historic Sales
    Analysis in US$ Million by Closures for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 186: Iranian Wine Packaging Market Share Analysis by
    Closures: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ISRAEL
    Table 187: Israeli Wine Packaging Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Container: 2020-2027

    Table 188: Wine Packaging Market in Israel in US$ Million by
    Container: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 189: Israeli Wine Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
    Container: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 190: Israeli Wine Packaging Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Closures: 2020-2027

    Table 191: Wine Packaging Market in Israel in US$ Million by
    Closures: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 192: Israeli Wine Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
    Closures: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SAUDI ARABIA
    Table 193: Saudi Arabian Wine Packaging Market Growth Prospects
    in US$ Million by Container for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 194: Wine Packaging Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
    Arabia in US$ Million by Container: 2012-2019

    Table 195: Saudi Arabian Wine Packaging Market by Container:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 196: Saudi Arabian Wine Packaging Market Growth Prospects
    in US$ Million by Closures for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 197: Wine Packaging Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
    Arabia in US$ Million by Closures: 2012-2019

    Table 198: Saudi Arabian Wine Packaging Market by Closures:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    Table 199: Wine Packaging Market in the United Arab Emirates:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
    Container for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 200: United Arab Emirates Wine Packaging Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Container: 2012-2019

    Table 201: Wine Packaging Market Share Distribution in United
    Arab Emirates by Container: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 202: Wine Packaging Market in the United Arab Emirates:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
    Closures for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 203: United Arab Emirates Wine Packaging Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Closures: 2012-2019

    Table 204: Wine Packaging Market Share Distribution in United
    Arab Emirates by Closures: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF MIDDLE EAST
    Table 205: Wine Packaging Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Container
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 206: Rest of Middle East Wine Packaging Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Container: 2012-2019

    Table 207: Rest of Middle East Wine Packaging Market Share
    Breakdown by Container: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 208: Wine Packaging Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Closures
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 209: Rest of Middle East Wine Packaging Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Closures: 2012-2019

    Table 210: Rest of Middle East Wine Packaging Market Share
    Breakdown by Closures: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AFRICA
    Table 211: African Wine Packaging Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million by Container: 2020 to 2027

    Table 212: Wine Packaging Market in Africa by Container:
    A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 213: African Wine Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
    Container: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 214: African Wine Packaging Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million by Closures: 2020 to 2027

    Table 215: Wine Packaging Market in Africa by Closures:
    A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 216: African Wine Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
    Closures: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 42
