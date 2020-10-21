    Advertisement

    Global Wireless Audio Industry

    ReportLinker

    Global Wireless Audio Market to Reach $37. 4 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wireless Audio estimated at US$20. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$37.

    New York, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
    4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Home Audio, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.5% CAGR and reach US$16.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Commercial segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.7% CAGR

    The Wireless Audio market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 7.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR.

    Consumer Segment to Record 8.6% CAGR

    In the global Consumer segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 10% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 193-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • Apple, Inc.

    • DEI Holdings, Inc.

    • Harman International Industries, Inc.

    • Koninklijke Philips NV

    • Sony Corporation

    • VOXX International Corporation




    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Wireless Audio Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
    (in %): 2019 & 2025
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: Wireless Audio Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
    in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 2: Wireless Audio Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
    US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 3: Wireless Audio Market Share Shift across Key
    Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 4: Home Audio (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment
    in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 5: Home Audio (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
    US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 6: Home Audio (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
    Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 7: Commercial (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
    Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 8: Commercial (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
    US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 9: Commercial (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
    Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 10: Consumer (Application) Global Market Estimates &
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 11: Consumer (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis
    in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 12: Consumer (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 13: Automotive (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
    in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 14: Automotive (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
    US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 15: Automotive (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent
    Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic
    Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of
    Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    US Wireless Audio Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 19: United States Wireless Audio Latent Demand Forecasts
    in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 20: Wireless Audio Historic Demand Patterns in the United
    States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 21: Wireless Audio Market Share Breakdown in the United
    States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CANADA
    Table 22: Canadian Wireless Audio Market Quantitative Demand
    Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 23: Wireless Audio Market in Canada: Summarization of
    Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
    2012-2019

    Table 24: Canadian Wireless Audio Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Wireless
    Audio in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 26: Japanese Wireless Audio Market in US$ Million by
    Application: 2012-2019

    Table 27: Wireless Audio Market Share Shift in Japan by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CHINA
    Table 28: Chinese Demand for Wireless Audio in US$ Million by
    Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 29: Wireless Audio Market Review in China in US$ Million
    by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 30: Chinese Wireless Audio Market Share Breakdown by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    European Wireless Audio Market: Competitor Market Share
    Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 31: European Wireless Audio Market Demand Scenario in US$
    Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 32: Wireless Audio Market in Europe: A Historic Market
    Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 33: European Wireless Audio Market Share Shift by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 34: European Wireless Audio Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 35: Wireless Audio Market in Europe: Summarization of
    Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 36: European Wireless Audio Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 37: Wireless Audio Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
    in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 38: French Wireless Audio Historic Market Review in US$
    Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 39: French Wireless Audio Market Share Analysis:
    A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    GERMANY
    Table 40: Wireless Audio Market in Germany: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 41: German Wireless Audio Market in Retrospect in US$
    Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 42: Wireless Audio Market Share Distribution in Germany
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ITALY
    Table 43: Italian Demand for Wireless Audio in US$ Million by
    Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 44: Wireless Audio Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
    by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 45: Italian Wireless Audio Market Share Breakdown by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
    Wireless Audio in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 47: United Kingdom Wireless Audio Market in US$ Million
    by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 48: Wireless Audio Market Share Shift in the United
    Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SPAIN
    Table 49: Spanish Wireless Audio Market Quantitative Demand
    Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 50: Wireless Audio Market in Spain: Summarization of
    Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
    2012-2019

    Table 51: Spanish Wireless Audio Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    RUSSIA
    Table 52: Russian Wireless Audio Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
    Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 53: Wireless Audio Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
    Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 54: Wireless Audio Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 55: Rest of Europe Wireless Audio Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 56: Wireless Audio Market in Rest of Europe:
    Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 57: Rest of Europe Wireless Audio Market Share Analysis
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 58: Asia-Pacific Wireless Audio Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 59: Wireless Audio Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 60: Asia-Pacific Wireless Audio Market Share Analysis by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 61: Wireless Audio Quantitative Demand Analysis in
    Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 62: Asia-Pacific Wireless Audio Historic Market Review in
    US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 63: Asia-Pacific Wireless Audio Market Share Analysis:
    A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 64: Wireless Audio Market in Australia: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 65: Australian Wireless Audio Market in Retrospect in US$
    Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 66: Wireless Audio Market Share Distribution in Australia
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    INDIA
    Table 67: Indian Wireless Audio Market Quantitative Demand
    Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 68: Wireless Audio Market in India: Summarization of
    Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
    2012-2019

    Table 69: Indian Wireless Audio Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 70: Wireless Audio Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 71: South Korean Wireless Audio Historic Market Analysis
    in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 72: Wireless Audio Market Share Distribution in South
    Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
    for Wireless Audio in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Wireless Audio Market in US$
    Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 75: Wireless Audio Market Share Shift in Rest of
    Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 76: Latin American Wireless Audio Market Trends by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

    Table 77: Wireless Audio Market in Latin America in US$ Million
    by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 78: Latin American Wireless Audio Market Percentage
    Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 79: Latin American Demand for Wireless Audio in US$
    Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 80: Wireless Audio Market Review in Latin America in US$
    Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 81: Latin American Wireless Audio Market Share Breakdown
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 82: Argentinean Wireless Audio Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 83: Wireless Audio Market in Argentina: Summarization of
    Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 84: Argentinean Wireless Audio Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    BRAZIL
    Table 85: Wireless Audio Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
    in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 86: Brazilian Wireless Audio Historic Market Review in
    US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 87: Brazilian Wireless Audio Market Share Analysis:
    A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    MEXICO
    Table 88: Wireless Audio Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 89: Mexican Wireless Audio Market in Retrospect in US$
    Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 90: Wireless Audio Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 91: Rest of Latin America Wireless Audio Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 92: Wireless Audio Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
    Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 93: Wireless Audio Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
    Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 94: The Middle East Wireless Audio Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 95: Wireless Audio Market in the Middle East by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 96: The Middle East Wireless Audio Market Share Breakdown
    by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 97: The Middle East Wireless Audio Market Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 98: Wireless Audio Market in the Middle East:
    Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
    Application for 2012-2019

    Table 99: The Middle East Wireless Audio Market Share Analysis
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IRAN
    Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Wireless
    Audio in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 101: Iranian Wireless Audio Market in US$ Million by
    Application: 2012-2019

    Table 102: Wireless Audio Market Share Shift in Iran by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ISRAEL
    Table 103: Israeli Wireless Audio Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 104: Wireless Audio Market in Israel: Summarization of
    Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 105: Israeli Wireless Audio Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SAUDI ARABIA
    Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Wireless Audio in US$
    Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 107: Wireless Audio Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
    Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 108: Saudi Arabian Wireless Audio Market Share Breakdown
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    Table 109: Wireless Audio Market in the United Arab Emirates:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
    Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 110: United Arab Emirates Wireless Audio Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 111: Wireless Audio Market Share Distribution in United
    Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF MIDDLE EAST
    Table 112: Wireless Audio Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 113: Rest of Middle East Wireless Audio Market in
    Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 114: Wireless Audio Market Share Distribution in Rest of
    Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AFRICA
    Table 115: African Wireless Audio Latent Demand Forecasts in
    US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 116: Wireless Audio Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
    Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 117: Wireless Audio Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 46
