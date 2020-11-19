Global Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Industry

ReportLinker
·25 min read

Wireless Health & Fitness Devices Market Escapes the Ravages of the Virus Induced Economic Recession. Market to Reach 624. 2 Million Units. The global market for Wireless Health & Fitness Devices is projected to reach 624.

New York, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205346/?utm_source=GNW
2 million units by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. In times of COVID-19, significant focus is being shed on health and fitness. Exercise is one of the indispensable components of the holistic approach to healthy and quality living. Physical activity combined with a well-balanced diet is a perfect recipe for stimulating and strengthening the immune system that safeguards the host from diseases and infections. The pandemic is profoundly influencing the everyday life of consumers around the world. Social, financial, physical, emotional and environmental issues are topping the priority list for consumers. Worries related to finances, childcare, elderly parents, job security, disruption to routine life are all triggers to stress in the current pandemic scenario. Given that stress can weaken the immune system and compromise overall health and well-being, consumers are beginning to spend additional time, money, and resources on lifestyle changes, fitness routines, and food habits to deal with the pandemic. Exercise holds a profound effect on functioning of the immune system and improves immune response to vaccination, supports immune markers linked with various medical conditions, and reduces low-grade inflammation.

The rapidly increasing cases of COVID-19 globally have brought exercise in the spotlight owing to its beneficial role in improving immune health. Stress and inactivity inhibit the ability of T-cells to grow in numbers in response to the infectious agent. In addition, lymphocytes, a component of the immune system, are unable to identify and kill cells infected with pathogens like virus or that have turned cancerous. Every bout of physical exercise immediately unleashes billions of human immune cells, mainly those associated with identification and destruction of virus-infected cells. These mobilized cells move into the blood stream and eventually trafficked to secondary tissues and lymphoid organs, especially the gut and lungs that require enhanced immune defense, like in case of COVID-19. Exercise may also alleviate the risk of developing acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARSD), a major complication and primary cause of mortalities related to COVID-19. Against this backdrop, consumers are increasingly opting for wearable wireless sports, fitness and wellness devices with the intention of keeping themselves healthy and safe. Fitness wearables are among the most prevalent technology aids that are helping users to keep track of various aspects of their lifestyles and fitness regimens. Driven by the Quantified Self trend, wearable devices for sports and fitness continue to gain the attention of consumers and enthusiasts alike as wearable fitness devices help users in collecting and measuring data based on the user’s physical condition and performance. Wearers are increasingly using these devices for tracking their weight, step count, heart rate, calories burned, balance, breathing rate, explosive strength and the condition of their vital organs, as well as also for setting personal fitness goals.

The traditional patient-doctor model is currently undergoing significant changes under the influence of medical wearables. Wearable devices facilitate remote delivery of care through timely intervention by healthcare professionals via telemedicine. With an aging population and a rise in chronic diseases, the need for newer models for healthcare delivery is being felt more than ever. Telemedicine in combination with technologies like wearables and AI can help bridge the gap, make healthcare more accessible, provide timely interventions and help keep patients out of the hospital while ensuring the quality of healthcare delivery. The use of telemedicine can save time, reduce costs, and improve care coordination. When fitness devices integrate with EHRs, providers will have greater options to remotely monitor their patients. By leveraging big data analytics, payers and providers will be able to communicate and administer care much more proactively, leading to fewer hospital admissions. Healthcare systems in high-income countries strive to care for patients with chronic conditions within overburdened practices and consultations, restricted to short visits. Using telemedicine for hosting follow-up appointments and treating patients remotely is a resource-efficient strategy. Healthcare practitioners can cater to a greater number of patients while bringing down the costs associated with healthcare delivery. The COVID-19 outbreak placed unprecedented demands on healthcare system in various countries. The healthcare industry is at the forefront battling the coronavirus pandemic with challenges of increasing demand on health facilities and health care workers and supply chain disruptions. The seemingly accelerating pace at which the novel coronavirus spreads around the world has increased diversion of resources to coronavirus treatment and widespread disruption to routine healthcare services across the globe. Hospitals have also been urged to postpone or limit elective surgeries and other non-necessary treatments, which would keep beds free for COVID-19 infected patients. This in turn has led to hospitals and clinics shutting down their outpatient resources, which poses a major challenge in delivering non-urgent consultations. Against this backdrop, telemedicine is witnessing increased acceptance, particularly in monitoring chronic conditions or postoperative patients. Wearable technology can enable seamless remote patient monitoring through telemedicine during COVID-19.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Abbott Diabetes Care Inc.

  • adidas AG

  • Alive Technologies Pty. Ltd.

  • Apple Inc.

  • ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

  • Beurer GmbH

  • Fitbit Inc.

  • Garmin Ltd.

  • GE Healthcare

  • Google Inc.

  • iHealth Labs Inc.

  • LG Electronics

  • LifeWatch AG

  • Medtronic plc

  • Misfit Inc.

  • Motorola Mobility LLC

  • Nike Inc.

  • Nokia Corporation

  • Nuubo

  • Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd.

  • Philips Healthcare

  • Polar Electro Oy

  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

  • Under Armour Inc.

  • Withings SA




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205346/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1

1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1
COVID-19 Catalyzes Consumer Engagement With Health & Wellbeing
Technologies II-1
Wireless Health & Fitness Devices Market Escapes the Ravages of
the Virus Induced Economic Recession II-2
A Synopsized Review of the State of the Battered Global Economy II-2
Exhibit 1: COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles: World
Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for
2019, 2020 & 2021 II-4
Unemployment Rates at Historical Highs Destroys a Multitude of
Industries Dependent on Discretionary Income II-5
Exhibit 2: Unemployment in the U.S. (In Million) II-5
Budgeting for Health! Spending on Health is No Longer
Discretionary. COVID-19 Underlines the Importance of Immunity
in Today’s World II-6
Exhibit 3: Fitness Routine Changes of People as A Result of
COVID-19 II-8
Exhibit 4: An Opportunity in Crisis! Global Market for Physical
Fitness Equipment for Years 2019, 2020 & 2021 (In US$ Million) II-9
A Key Part of This At-Home Fitness Trend is Self-Management of
Active Lifestyle Where Wearables Play a Major Role II-9
Wireless Health & Fitness Devices: Scope & Definition II-11
Recent Market Activity II-14
Innovations II-14

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-15

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-18
COVID-19 Accelerates Digital Transformation of Healthcare II-18
Exhibit 5: Leading Digital Health Categories by Funding: 1H2020 II-20
Ready for Disruption! Among the Digital Technologies,
Benefiting Are Health & Fitness Wearables II-20
Exhibit 6: Global Wearable Technology Market by Application: 2019 II-21
Market Outlook: A Recapitulation II-22
Hospitals Wake Up to the Benefits of Wireless Health Devices II-23
Rising Healthcare Costs Drives Focus on Wearables for Their
Ability to Reduce Cost of Healthcare II-25
Exhibit 7: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017-2023 II-27
Exhibit 8: Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the
Years 2020 & 2023 II-28
Equity in Healthcare is a Burning Global Issue. Wireless Health
and Fitness Devices Storm Into the Spotlight For Their Ability
to Democratize Healthcare II-28
As Smart Homes Evolve Into Portals for Healthcare Delivery,
Home Health Hubs Emerge Into a Major Growth Driving Force II-29
Exhibit 9: As Smart Homes Become Self-Care Hubs of the Future,
Adoption of Smart Wearables Will Receive a Boost: Global
Number of Smart Homes (In Million) II-32
Integration of Wearables into Telemedicine Explodes Into a
Major Trend II-32
COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Telemedicine Adoption II-32
Exhibit 10: Telehealth Visits in the U.S (In Million) for the
Year 2020 II-34
Role of Wearables in Telemedicine II-34
Role of AI in Wearables Gets Bigger II-35
Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases Requiring Health Risk
Assessment & Continuous Monitoring Benefits Market Growth II-36
Exhibit 11: Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2018 and 2030 II-38
Rising Cardiovascular Disease Burden Drives Demand for Wireless
Devices for CVD Management II-38
Exhibit 12: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion
(2020-2030) II-39
Epidemic Global Diabetes Prevalence Spurs Opportunities for
Wireless Devices for Blood Glucose Monitoring II-40
COVID-19 Sharpens Focus on Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) II-41
Exhibit 13: Global Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults
(20-79 Years) Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender
for 2019, 2030 and 2045 II-43
Exhibit 14: Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market
by End-Use (in %) for 2020 II-44
Rising Global Hypertension Prevalence Drives Opportunities for
Wireless Devices for Blood Pressure Monitoring II-44
Exhibit 15: Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in
Male and Females Aged 25+ Years II-45
Rapidly Aging World Population & COVID-19 Induced Re-Focus on
Aging-In-Place to Drive Demand for Remote Patient Monitoring II-46
Exhibit 16: World 65+ Population (In Million) II-49
Wearables Emerge to be a Major Enabler of Remote Health Monitoring II-49
Emerging From the Growing Trend Towards Aging-in-Place is the
Rising Popularity of PERS II-50
Exhibit 17: Global Market for PERS (In US$ Million) by
Geographic Region/Country for Years 2020, 2020, 2024 & 2027 II-53
Smartwatches: the Poster Child of Fitness Wearables II-53
Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Strong Potential for
Pedometers & Heart Rate Monitors II-55
Exhibit 18: Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for
the Years 2019 and 2030P II-57
Wellness Becomes a Bigger Priority for Companies Amid the
Pandemic, Wireless Devices for Corporate Wellness Programs
Offer Huge Opportunities for Growth II-58
Exhibit 19: Global Corporate Wellness Market (In US$ Million)
for Years 2019, 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2027 II-60
With Rapid Adoption of Wearables Comes the Big Question of How
to Manage ?Big Data of Wearables? II-60
Bluetooth: An Important Enabling Technology for Wireless
Wearable Devices II-62
Battery Power Being Vital for Wearable Technology is a Major
Area Identified for Innovation & R&D II-65
Privacy & Data Issues Continue to Plague the Market II-66

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE II-68
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Health
and Fitness Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Units for Years 2020 through 2027 II-68

Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2020 & 2027 II-69

Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Sports & Fitness
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for
Years 2020 through 2027 II-70

Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Sports & Fitness by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027 II-71

Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Remote Health
Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand
Units for Years 2020 through 2027 II-72

Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Remote Health Monitoring
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027 II-73

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Professional
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand
Units for Years 2020 through 2027 II-74

Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Professional Healthcare
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027 II-75

Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Monitoring by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for
Years 2020 through 2027 II-76

Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Monitoring by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027 II-77

Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Diagnosis by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for
Years 2020 through 2027 II-78

Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Diagnosis by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027 II-79

III. MARKET ANALYSIS III-1

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS III-1

UNITED STATES III-1
Table 13: USA Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports & Fitness, Remote
Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020
through 2027 III-1

Table 14: USA 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and
Professional Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-2

Table 15: USA Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring and Diagnosis -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2020 through 2027 III-3

Table 16: USA 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-4

CANADA III-5
Table 17: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Health
and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports & Fitness, Remote
Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020
through 2027 III-5

Table 18: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and
Professional Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-6

Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Health
and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring and Diagnosis -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2020 through 2027 III-7

Table 20: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-8

JAPAN III-9
Table 21: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Health
and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports & Fitness, Remote
Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020
through 2027 III-9

Table 22: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and
Professional Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-10

Table 23: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Health
and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring and Diagnosis -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2020 through 2027 III-11

Table 24: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-12

CHINA III-13
Table 25: China Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Health
and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports & Fitness, Remote
Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020
through 2027 III-13

Table 26: China 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and
Professional Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-14

Table 27: China Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Health
and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring and Diagnosis -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2020 through 2027 III-15

Table 28: China 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-16

EUROPE III-17
Table 29: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Health
and Fitness Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for
Years 2020 through 2027 III-17

Table 30: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2020 & 2027 III-18

Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Health
and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports & Fitness, Remote
Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020
through 2027 III-19

Table 32: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and
Professional Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-20

Table 33: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Health
and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring and Diagnosis -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2020 through 2027 III-21

Table 34: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-22

FRANCE III-23
Table 35: France Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Health
and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports & Fitness, Remote
Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020
through 2027 III-23

Table 36: France 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and
Professional Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-24

Table 37: France Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Health
and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring and Diagnosis -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2020 through 2027 III-25

Table 38: France 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-26

GERMANY III-27
Table 39: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Health
and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports & Fitness, Remote
Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020
through 2027 III-27

Table 40: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and
Professional Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-28

Table 41: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Health
and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring and Diagnosis -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2020 through 2027 III-29

Table 42: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-30

ITALY III-31
Table 43: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Health
and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports & Fitness, Remote
Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020
through 2027 III-31

Table 44: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and
Professional Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-32

Table 45: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Health
and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring and Diagnosis -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2020 through 2027 III-33

Table 46: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-34

UNITED KINGDOM III-35
Table 47: UK Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports & Fitness, Remote
Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020
through 2027 III-35

Table 48: UK 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and Fitness
Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales
for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and Professional
Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-36

Table 49: UK Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring and Diagnosis -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2020 through 2027 III-37

Table 50: UK 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and Fitness
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales
for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-38

SPAIN III-39
Table 51: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Health
and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports & Fitness, Remote
Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020
through 2027 III-39

Table 52: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and
Professional Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-40

Table 53: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Health
and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring and Diagnosis -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2020 through 2027 III-41

Table 54: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-42

RUSSIA III-43
Table 55: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Health
and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports & Fitness, Remote
Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020
through 2027 III-43

Table 56: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and
Professional Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-44

Table 57: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Health
and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring and Diagnosis -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2020 through 2027 III-45

Table 58: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-46

REST OF EUROPE III-47
Table 59: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wireless
Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports & Fitness,
Remote Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2020 through 2027 III-47

Table 60: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health
and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and
Professional Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-48

Table 61: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wireless
Health and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring and
Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand
Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-49

Table 62: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health
and Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2020 &
2027 III-50

ASIA-PACIFIC III-51
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Wireless
Health and Fitness Devices by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for
Years 2020 through 2027 III-51

Table 64: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health
and Fitness Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Volume Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2020 & 2027 III-52

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Wireless
Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports & Fitness,
Remote Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2020 through 2027 III-53

Table 66: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health
and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and
Professional Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-54

Table 67: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Wireless
Health and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring and
Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand
Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-55

Table 68: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health
and Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2020 &
2027 III-56

AUSTRALIA III-57
Table 69: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Wireless
Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports & Fitness,
Remote Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2020 through 2027 III-57

Table 70: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and
Professional Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-58

Table 71: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Wireless
Health and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring and
Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand
Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-59

Table 72: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-60

INDIA III-61
Table 73: India Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Health
and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports & Fitness, Remote
Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020
through 2027 III-61

Table 74: India 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and
Professional Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-62

Table 75: India Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Health
and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring and Diagnosis -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2020 through 2027 III-63

Table 76: India 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-64

SOUTH KOREA III-65
Table 77: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Wireless
Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports & Fitness,
Remote Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2020 through 2027 III-65

Table 78: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health
and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and
Professional Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-66

Table 79: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Wireless
Health and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring and
Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand
Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-67

Table 80: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health
and Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the Years 2020 &
2027 III-68

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC III-69
Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Sports &
Fitness, Remote Health Monitoring and Professional Healthcare -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2020 through 2027 III-69

Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wireless
Health and Fitness Devices by Product Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Volume Sales for Sports & Fitness, Remote Health
Monitoring and Professional Healthcare for the Years 2020 &
2027 III-70

Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Health and Fitness Devices by Application - Monitoring
and Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-71

Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wireless
Health and Fitness Devices by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Volume Sales for Monitoring and Diagnosis for the
Years 2020 & 2027 III-72

LATIN AMERICA III-73
Table 85: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Wireless
Health and Fitness Devices by Geographic Region - Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2020 through 2027 III-73

Table 86: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Health
and Fitness Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Volume Sales for Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2020 & 2027 III-74

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205346/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • The Trumps are refusing to turn over the keys to the Bidens — and Michelle and Barack Obama have had enough

    Two days after the 2016 election, the Obamas welcomed then-President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump to the White House in a symbolic gesture epitomizing the peaceful transfer of power. The Trumps have afforded the Bidens no such invitation.

  • DNA cracked 1995 cold case murder of nurse, California police say

    "In simple terms ... DNA was under Christine Munro’s fingernails at the time of her murder," the Redding Police Department wrote about cracking the case.

  • Australia 'will always be Australia,' PM responds to China grievances

    Australia's prime minister on Thursday pushed back over a list of more than a dozen grievances raised by China regarding his country's human rights diplomacy, independent media and investment policies, saying "we will always be Australia". Tensions between Australia and its largest trading partner China have mounted this year, with Beijing imposing a series of trade reprisals after Canberra led calls for an international inquiry into the coronavirus. Australian government ministers have recently said they want to improve communication with Beijing, but China's foreign ministry has said Australia needs to "take concrete actions to correct their mistakes".

  • Trump appoints speechwriter fired for attending conference with white nationalists to commission that preserves Holocaust memorials

    Darren Beattie, a former speechwriter fired from the White House in 2018 for attending a conference at which white supremacists were also present, has been appointed to a commission tasked with preserving Holocaust-related sites across Europe.

  • Wisconsin police officer who fatally shot three people in the last five years is resigning

    Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah, who had been suspended since July, is resigning from the department.

  • The FBI is reportedly investigating Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

    The FBI is investigating Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) over allegations from his agency's former top lawyers that he illegally used his office to help a campaign donor and friend, real estate developer Nate Paul, The Associated Press reported late Tuesday, citing two people with knowledge of the investigation. Paxton, who is still awaiting trial on criminal securities fraud charges from 2015, has denied wrongdoing and said he won't step down.Eight former top officials accuse Paxton of bribery, abuse of office, and other crimes. Since those aides contacted federal authorities about their allegations between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, four were fired, three resigned, and one was placed on leave. Four of them have filed a whistleblower suit against Paxton in state court.Paxton allegedly helped Paul in at least four ways, including ordering his office to hire an outside lawyer to pursue Paul's claim that the FBI improperly searched his home and office last year. Paul said in a deposition last year he had hired a woman on Paxton's recommendation, but not as a favor — Paxton had reportedly carried out an extramarital affair with the woman. The full scope of Paxton's ties to Paul are not known, AP notes.Before AP revealed the FBI investigation, Paxton said in a statement Tuesday that allegations against him are "overblown, based upon assumptions, and to a large degree misrepresent the facts," the Austin American Statesman reports. "I make no apologies for being a fierce investigator and defender of individual rights in the face of potentially unreasonable and authoritarian actions," he added. "Doing so is not favoritism. It is doing what the people of Texas expect from every law enforcement agency, their attorney general, and the staff of this office."Paxton, it might be noted, is not intervening in accelerating federal land seizures of private property in the Rio Grande Valley to build President Trump's border wall. Last week, for example, government lawyers filed a "motion for immediate possession" of a strip of an elderly landowner's ancestral lands in Mission, Texas, NPR reports. In 2017, Paxton, previously a defender of private property rights against federal infringement, said he was fine with Trump comandeering land for his border wall as long as the Texas landowners are "compensated fairly."More stories from theweek.com The class folly of canceling student loans Let's appreciate how extraordinary the vaccines are Donald Trump's future is a Prairie Home Companion

  • Photos Show California Gov. Newsom Flouting Coronavirus Precautions at Upscale Napa Restaurant

    Newly released photos appear to show California Governor Gavin Newsom and his wife in an unmasked group eating shoulder-to-shoulder indoors at a birthday party earlier this month.FOX 11 Los Angeles obtained photos from a 50th birthday party for Jason Kinney, a longtime lobbyist and Newsom adviser, at French Laundry on November 6, taken by a witness who told the outlet the group was so loud that open sliding glass doors near where they were seated had to be closed.> EXCLUSIVE: We've obtained photos of Governor Gavin Newsom at the Napa dinner party he's in hot water over. The photos call into question just how outdoors the dinner was. A witness who took photos tells us his group was so loud, the sliding doors had to be closed. 10pm on @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/gtOVEwa864> > -- Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 18, 2020On Monday, Newsom apologized for attending the party saying he made a “bad mistake.”“I should have stood up and … drove back to my house…The spirit of what I’m preaching all the time was contradicted,” he said. “ I need to preach and practice, not just preach.”Newsom said that he wanted to “own” his mistake because he was concerned his actions might undermine the message of caution he had sent to residents. The governor instituted new coronavirus restrictions this week, closing indoor dining across much of the state and urging residents to avoid large Thanksgiving gatherings."I’m doing my best every single day in trying to model better behavior,” he said.A spokesman for Kinney defended the gathering, telling FOX 11 that the seating at the upscale restaurant north of San Francisco was considered outdoors. “The guests and the restaurant followed all applicable state and county public health guidance," the spokesperson said. "The guests specifically required outdoor seating. And that’s outdoor seating, as confirmed and provided by the restaurant.”  The backlash comes as daily coronavirus cases in the state have doubled in the last 10 days, "the fastest increase California has seen since the beginning of this pandemic," Newsom said Monday. The state surpassed 1 million coronavirus cases last week.

  • White House chief of staff Mark Meadows says he 'can't guarantee' the federal government will avoid a shutdown next month

    "Obviously, we want to keep the government funded," Meadows said, per a Capitol Hill pool report. Both parties are negotiating on new spending bills.

  • Iran's Revolutionary Guard launches aircraft-carrying ship

    Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said it launched a heavy warship Thursday capable of carrying helicopters, drones and missile launchers amid ongoing tensions with the U.S. Photographs of the ship, named after slain Guard naval commander Abdollah Roudaki, showed it carrying truck-launched surface-to-surface missiles and anti-aircraft missiles. It also carried four small fast boats, the kind the Guard routinely uses in the Persian Gulf.

  • Delaware Teens Lured a Classmate Into the Woods—Then Murdered Her With a Baseball Bat: Prosecutors

    A Delaware teenager has been charged with murder after allegedly luring her classmate into the woods and beating her to death alongside the girl’s ex-boyfriend, prosecutors said.Annika Stalczynski, 17, was arrested on Monday after a New Castle County grand jury indicted her on several charges—including first-degree murder, possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, and conspiracy—for Madison Sparrow’s Oct. 2 slaying, according to the Delaware Attorney General’s office. Prosecutors allege Stalczynski, along with Sparrow’s ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old Noah Sharp, conspired to lure the teenager to the woods behind Maclary Elementary School, before they ambushed and fatally beat her with a metal baseball bat.The grand jury also indicted Sharp, who was arrested a few days after Sparrow’s death, on the same charges. The teenagers are in custody on $1 million bail.Utah Man Dies in Car Crash After Confessing He Killed His Wife: Authorities“Every murder is an outrage, but the murder of a child strikes at everything we hold dear,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a statement. “Madison was stolen from her family and friends with her life and her dreams still ahead of her. A life has been taken and a cruel trauma has been inflicted on hundreds of people who knew and loved this kind, gentle young woman.”“My heart aches for Madi’s parents, the Sparrow family, and the entire Newark Charter community. We can never replace what these people have lost, but we can—and will—hold her killers accountable,” she added.According to court documents, prosecutors allege Sparrow, a junior at Newark Charter School, was reported missing by her mother at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 after she did not return from a trip to the store with a girlfriend.Another Fort Hood Soldier Has Been Arrested for Murder: AuthoritiesThe following day, police issued a Gold Alert for Sparrow—a notification that’s typically sent out when a senior citizen, suicidal person, or a person with a disability has gone missing. Investigators also spoke to friends and family, who revealed the 17-year-old had gone “to an area in Newark where her ex-boyfriend Noah, was located.”When authorities went to the “wooded area,” which was located behind Maclary Elementary School, they found an aluminum baseball bat, droplets of blood, and Sparrow’s clothing, according to court documents.Prosecutors state Sharp used the bat to fatally beat Sparrow to death—and that Stalczynski had planned the murder with the 19-year-old. An autopsy report confirmed Sparrow died of blunt force trauma to the head.It is not immediately clear why Stalczynski assisted Sharp in the grisly crime. But according to State Prosecutor A.J. Roop, Stalczynski and Sparrow were classmates at the Newark high school and had "known each other for some time."“I believe that they had a relationship going back over a number of years,” Roop said, according to Delaware Online. “I won't get into much more than that, or what the status was recently, but they were acquaintances, and they did know each other.”When investigators questioned Sharp on Oct. 5, following his arrest, the 19-year-old admitted he murdered his ex-girlfriend—confirming he used the bat to commit the crime, court documents state. Sharp added that after killing Sparrow, he moved her body to another “wooded area” about 20 minutes away from the elementary school off Route 896. Hours later, authorities found her body.Grand Jury Declines to Charge Officer Who Killed 21-Year-Old Dreasjon ReedSparrow’s death was met with an outcry of support online, where hundreds sent their condolences and shared stories about the 17-year-old and her family. Two vigils were also held in her honor—one in New Jersey and one at her high school—where hundreds of people met to honor the teenager described by her grandfather as “wise beyond her years.”“To think such a bright light is extinguished at such a young age senselessly,” Sparrow's grandfather, Tom Mason, said at one vigil last month. “This was not an illness. This was not even a car accident. It was an act of violence. It’s inconceivable.”Although prosecutors do not state in court documents why Sharp wanted to kill his ex-girlfriend, they do reveal the 19-year-old admitted the crime was premeditated and that he and Stalczynski murdered Sparrow “in the afternoon/evening hours” the day the teenager went missing.On Tuesday, Jennings stressed his office cannot reveal any possible motives or additional details about the grisly crime because prosecutors are “ethically restrained, for good reason.”“We want to make sure that fair trial rights are preserved, and quite frankly, we cannot imagine how painful this is for Madison's family and friends,” Jennings said. “We don't want them to suffer anymore.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan talks about the 'exhausted majority' of Americans who are 'fed up with politics'

    While speaking at the Ronald Reagan Institute on Monday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan discussed what he called the “exhausted majority” of Americans who he said are “fed up with politics” and feel ignored by politicians in Washington.

  • Cuomo warns law enforcement they have to implement his Thanksgiving Covid restrictions

    Sheriffs told residents not to worry about police checking on them

  • Official in charge of signing off on Biden's win is reportedly 'afraid on multiple levels'

    President-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Trump can't be ascertained until General Services Administrator Emily Murphy signs off on it, but she is continuing to hold out while Trump refuses to concede. Murphy has been subject to criticism for delaying the inevitable, but sources close to her told CNN that the "consummate professional" believes she's doing "her honest duty as someone who has sworn true allegiance to the Constitution of the United States of America and the laws that govern her position."The sources also said Murphy is struggling with what she considers a no-win situation. She reportedly feels pressure from both sides of the political spectrum as she tries to interpret unclear law and precedent. "She absolutely feels like she's in a hard place," a friend and former colleague told CNN. "She's afraid on multiple levels. It's a terrible situation."Not everyone is as sympathetic, though. Another former colleague said that while Murphy is "an ethical and moral person," she is "absolutely making the wrong decision" since "there really is no question" that Biden won. Read more at CNN.More stories from theweek.com The class folly of canceling student loans Let's appreciate how extraordinary the vaccines are Donald Trump's future is a Prairie Home Companion

  • Arizona's secretary of state is the latest election official to receive death threats, and she's ripping Trump and Republican leaders for their baseless claims of fraud

    She said Trump and other officials "are perpetuating misinformation and are encouraging others to distrust election results."

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Austin, Texas

    From a vintage trailer to a lush 1950s bungalow, AD has you covered &nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Philippines' Duterte agrees to pay for vaccines in advance to ensure supply

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who has previously criticised Western manufacturers for asking fees to reserve vaccines, has agreed to pay drugmakers in advance to secure millions of COVID-19 shots, his spokesman said on Thursday. Duterte had also "approved in principle" an executive order so that vaccines, which had been approved overseas for emergency use, can be utilised in the Philippines, Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said. "We agreed to pay in advance because if we don't, we might be the last among countries to get the vaccine," Roque told a media briefing.

  • Ponzi scheme suspect tries to escape FBI using underwater ‘sea scooter’

    ‘[He] spent some time out of sight underwater where law enforcement could only see bubbles’

  • Trump is reportedly upset Biden will steal his coronavirus vaccine thunder

    Recent COVID-19 vaccine developments are undoubtedly good news for Americans and the world. But to President Trump, they're "nothing but a heap of frustration," The Daily Beast reports.For the past few months, Trump had reportedly been dreaming up ways he could promote a COVID-19 vaccine once it was released. He "envisioned large, public, mask-free events," and "rallies to celebrate the successes of Operation Warp Speed," two individuals with direct knowledge of his private comments tell The Daily Beast. Trump also reportedly wanted to hold a news conference where he'd "read from a list of headlines, articles, and TV coverage that had either underestimated him or raised doubts about Operation Warp Speed's timeline," per The Daily Beast. Essentially, Trump was "looking forward to showing that he was right and the media was wrong," one of the sources said.But with President-elect Joe Biden's win, Trump's boastful hopes have gone down the drain. As vaccine developments quickly poured in after Trump's loss, he has "grown preemptively annoyed that Biden will try to 'steal' credit from him for life-saving vaccine developments," The Daily Beast reports via two people who've spoken to the president. Olivia Troye, a former senior adviser on the coronavirus task force, echoed Trump's attempts to "politicize" vaccine development, recounting a time when Trump insisted the vaccine be ready before November.More stories from theweek.com The class folly of canceling student loans Let's appreciate how extraordinary the vaccines are Donald Trump's future is a Prairie Home Companion

  • Ethiopian army marches on 'treasonous' Tigray region as ethnic conflict worsens

    Ethiopian forces were marching on Tigray's capital on Wednesday, the federal government said, as fighting in the country entered its third week amid rising fears of a humanitarian crisis. It came amid claims of ethnic Tigrayans being profiled across the country, with federal authorities announcing arrest warrants for 76 army officers, some retired, who are accused of "committing treason" by conspiring with the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which governs the Tigray region. The government also disarmed several hundred Tigrayan soldiers working as African Union peacekeepers in Somalia, according to Reuters. Officials claimed the soldiers' disarmament was not "due to ethnicity but due to infiltration of TPLF elements... which is part of an ongoing investigation.” Ethiopia has long been divided along ethnic lines and has a federal system under which the major ethnic groups administer their own regions. Federal army chief Berhanu Jula said Wednesday his forces were "winning on all fronts" and that the TPLF was "in a desperate mode as it is surrounded".

  • Finally, Maduro is Listening

    On Monday, Bloomberg broke the news that Venezuela’s president Nicolás Maduro is inching toward official dollarization. He has ordered the Banco Central de Venezuela to engage in discussions with Venezuelan bankers on the modalities of creating a clearing and settlement system in U.S. dollars. Maduro, in a rare display of good judgment, is taking a necessary step toward what I have been advocating for many years: official dollarization in Venezuela. Indeed, I first proposed this when I was President Rafael Caldera’s chief adviser in 1995.Unlike the opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who has been recognized as interim president by the United States, the European Union, and others, Maduro has finally received the message about the only way to stop Venezuela’s hyperinflation immediately. If he continues on this path, he will smash hyperinflation and remain in the saddle.Venezuela’s bolivar is worthless, and its annual inflation rate is the world’s highest. I measure it every day, and today it is 2,156 percent per year. Not surprisingly, Venezuelans get rid of their bolivars like hot potatoes and replace them with U.S. dollars. So, Venezuela is, to a large extent, unofficially dollarized.To stop Venezuela’s death spiral, it must officially dump the bolivar and adopt the greenback. Official “dollarization” is a proven elixir. I know because I operated as a state counselor in Montenegro when it dumped the worthless Yugoslav dinar in 1999 and replaced it with the Deutsche mark. I also watched the successful dollarization of Ecuador in 2001, when I was serving as an adviser to the minister of economy and finance.Countries that are officially dollarized produce lower, less variable inflation rates and higher, more stable economic growth rates than comparable countries with central banks that issue domestic currencies. There is a tried-and-true way to stabilize the economy -- a necessary condition before the massive task of life-giving reforms can begin. It is dollarization. Stability might not be everything, but everything is nothing without stability.Just what does the Venezuelan public think of the dollarization idea? To answer that question, I commissioned a professional survey of public opinion that was conducted in March 2017 by Datincorp in Caracas. The results were encouraging. At that time, 62 percent of the public favored dollarization. Today, since more than 80 percent of transactions in Venezuela take place in U.S. dollars, it doesn’t seem unreasonable to think that the approval rating would now exceed 80 percent. So, it’s not surprising that Maduro has embraced the dollarization idea. After all, the public already does.But, the question I am repeatedly asked is: How do you officially dollarize a place such as Venezuela? To do that, you need a dollarization law. I have drafted such a model law. The model statute is meant to suggest the main features that are desirable for a law on dollarization. Legal technicalities may require an actual statute to be somewhat different.A Model Dollarization Statute For Venezuela 1. The Banco Central de Venezuela shall cease to issue Venezuelan bolivars except as replacements for equal amounts of old currency that become worn out. 2. Except as specified in paragraph 3, wages, prices, assets, and liabilities shall be converted from Venezuelan bolivars to U.S. dollars (“the replacement currency”) at the conversion rate chosen in the law that accompanies this law. By 60 days after this law enters into force, wages and prices shall cease to be quoted in Venezuelan bolivars. 3. 1. Interest rates shall be converted into the replacement currency by the following procedure. The independent committee of experts specified in the law accompanying this law shall choose benchmark interest rates in the Venezuelan bolivar and replacement currency, having similar characteristics with respect to maturity and liquidity insofar as that is possible. The ratio between existing interest rates in Venezuelan bolivars and the benchmark interest rate in the Venezuelan bolivar shall determine the interest rate in the replacement currency, which shall bear the same ratio to the benchmark rate in the replacement currency. 2. In no case, however, shall new interest rates in the replacement currency resulting from the conversion procedure exceed 50 percent a year. 4. The president may appoint a committee of experts on technical issues connected with this law to recommend changes in regulations that may be necessary. 5. Nothing in this law shall prevent parties to a transaction from using any currency that is mutually agreeable. However, the replacement currency may be established as the default currency where no other currency is specified. 6. While Venezuelan bolivars remain in circulation, the government shall accept them in payment of taxes at no premium to the conversion rate with the replacement currency. Acceptance of Venezuelan bolivars shall not be obligatory for any other party. 7. Within five years after this law takes effect, the government shall redeem all outstanding Venezuelan bolivars for the replacement currency or exchange it for government debt bearing a market-determined rate of interest. 8. Existing laws that conflict with this law are void. 9. This law takes effect immediately upon publication.With that, Venezuela has a clear blueprint for how to proceed to smash hyperinflation.