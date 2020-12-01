Global X ETFs Deepens Global Reach with Launch of European UCITS Business

GLOBAL X
·4 min read

Fast-growing ETF Firm Announces Senior Hires in Europe

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launch of its European business operation. Global X, known for its thematic growth, income, and international access strategies, will aim to bring its intelligent investment solutions to a European audience of investors via UCITS ETFs.

To support the expansion, Global X has hired a team of senior executives to manage the launch and growth of its European business and has plans to roll out several investment strategies in the coming months.

Rob Oliver joins as Head of Business Development for Global X ETFs in Europe and will be responsible for leading the firm’s UCITS ETF distribution efforts across the continent. Prior to joining Global X, Mr. Oliver was Global Head of Beta and Systemic Strategies within Global Wealth Management at J.P. Morgan.

Morgane Delledonne has been hired as Director of Research and will be responsible for promoting the firm’s thoroughly researched investment insights across Europe. Ms. Delledonne will provide analysis and thought leadership on ETFs and markets for European clients and investors. She was most recently an ETF Investment Specialist at BMO Global Asset Management and is a frequently cited expert in the financial media.

“For over a decade, we have provided investors with intelligent investment strategies, particularly those that serve to enhance growth through thematic investments or boost income through alternative sources,” said Luis Berruga, CEO at Global X. “These strategies have been exceptionally well-received around the world, particularly in Europe, making our decision to launch a UCITS ETF offering a clear next step in our growth. We’re thrilled to work closely with Morgane, Rob, and our extended global team, and look forward to expanding our innovative solutions to European audiences.”

The European expansion is the latest in a series of significant achievements for Global X ETFs, including the firm’s remarkable 50% growth in assets under management in the last twelve months to over $18 billion.i In 2018, Global X ETFs was acquired by Mirae Asset, a global leader in financial services, which has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, and Korea with over $50bn in assets under management.ii In 2019, Global X and Daiwa Securities Group partnered to launch Global X Japan, bringing Global X’s differentiated ETF strategies to the third largest ETF market in the world. Also last year, Mirae Asset’s Hong Kong ETF division was rebranded under the Global X banner, further extending Global X’s global presence as a leading ETF provider.

“There couldn’t be a more exciting time to join Global X and expand the firm’s reach into Europe,” added Mr. Oliver. “In 2019, the European ETF market surpassed €100 billion in net inflows for the first time.iii There’s immense growth in the adoption of ETFs in Europe, providing an exciting opportunity for us to provide this burgeoning market with the rigorously researched strategies and unique exposures that Global X has become known for.”

Mr. Oliver and Ms. Delledonne will be based out of Mirae Asset’s European headquarters in London.

About Global X ETFs

Global X was founded in 2008 with the mission of listening to and empowering clients to invest wisely in unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features more than 70 ETF strategies. While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global enterprise with over $400 billion in assets under management worldwide. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

US Media Contact:

Frank Taylor / Stephanie Dressler
Dukas Linden Public Relations
frank@dlpr.com / stephanie@dlpr.com
(646) 808-3647 / (949) 269-2535

European Media Contact:

Matthew Jervois / Sayoko Oyama
Kreab UK
mjervois@kreab.com / soyama@kreab.com
07717 857736

Risk Information:

This information is not intended to be individual or personalized investment or tax advice and should not be used for trading purposes. Please consult a financial advisor or tax professional for more information regarding your investment and/or tax situation.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.

Information provided by Global X Management Company LLC (Global X ETFs or Global X).

i Global X ETFs, as of November 27, 2020
ii Mirae Asset, as of November 20, 2020.
iii Funds Europe, “Inflows into European ETFs surpass €100 Billion,” Jan 29, 2020.


