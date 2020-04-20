Global X-By-Wire Systems Industry

NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
X-By-Wire Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by 179.4 Million Units, driven by a compounded growth of 14%. Throttle-by-Wire, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 13.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 208.6 Million Units by the year 2025, Throttle-by-Wire will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 7.2 Million Units to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 8.6 Million Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Throttle-by-Wire will reach a market size of 14.9 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately 31.8 Million Units in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Continental AG
- CTS Corporation
- Curtiss-Wright Corporation Danaher Motion
- LORD Corporation
- Mobil Elektronik GmbH
- Orscheln Products LLC
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- RLP Engineering
- SKF Group
- TORC Robotics Inc.
- ZF TRW ZF Friedrichshafen AG
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Automobile "Electronification": The Cornerstone for Growth of
X-By Wire Systems
Recent Market Activity
X By Wire: Market Review
Market Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
X-By-Wire Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Continental AG (Germany)
CTS Corporation (USA)
Curtiss-Wright Corporation (USA)
LORD Corporation (USA)
Mobil Elektronik GmbH (Germany)
Orscheln Products LLC (USA)
Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)
SKF Group (Sweden)
TORC Robotics, Inc. (USA)
ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Focus on Lightweighting Fuels the X By Wire Trend
Focus on Vehicle Stability Control Fuels Engineering Interest
in X by Wire
X by Wire: The Foundation for Driverless Cars
Design Flexibility Spurs Interest in X by Wire Systems
Trend Towards Auto Transmission Benefits Shift by Wire
Transmission Systems
Drive-by-Wire: Primped As the Technology of the Future
Electronic Throttle Control: The Most Widely Used X-by-Wire System
Surging Interest in E-Mobility Paves the Way for X-by-Wire Systems
Component Manufacturers' Focus On X By Wire Research to Benefit
Market Growth
ZF Friedrichshafen AG Remains Committed to Innovation in Auto
Electronics
Continental to Develop Electronic Brake System
Robert Bosch Develops iBooster & eClutch
Siemens Focuses on Developing BbW & SbW Systems
Stable Automobile Production to Benefit Market Growth
Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries Fuels
Growth
Off-Highway Vehicles: A Major End-Use Sector for X-By-Wire Systems
Stringent Regulations Governing Dependability of Automotive
Systems Dampen Market Growth
Rise in Vehicle Recalls Due to Failure of X-by-Wire Systems
Aggravates Safety Concerns
Automotive Fiber Optics & Fault Tolerant Electronics &
Communication: The Answer to Reliability Issues in X by Wire
Systems
42Volt Bus: The Solution for High Power Requirements in
Automobiles
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: X-By-Wire Systems Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: X-By-Wire Systems Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: X-By-Wire Systems Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Throttle-by-Wire (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Throttle-by-Wire (Technology) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Throttle-by-Wire (Technology) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Shift-by-Wire (Technology) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in Thousand Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Shift-by-Wire (Technology) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Shift-by-Wire (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Other Technologies (Technology) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in Thousand Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Other Technologies (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in Thousand Units: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle Type) World Market by
Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US X-By-Wire Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: X-By-Wire Systems Market in Thousand Units in the
United States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 20: United States X-By-Wire Systems Market Retrospective
Analysis in Thousand Units by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 21: United States X-By-Wire Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: United States X-By-Wire Systems Market Estimates and
Projections in Thousand Units by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: X-By-Wire Systems Market in the United States by
Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in Thousand Units for 2009-2017
Table 24: United States X-By-Wire Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: X-By-Wire Systems Market Analysis in Canada in
Thousand Units by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 26: X-By-Wire Systems Market in Canada: Historic Review
in Thousand Units by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: Canadian X-By-Wire Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Canadian X-By-Wire Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Units by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Canadian X-By-Wire Systems Historic Market Review by
Vehicle Type in Thousand Units: 2009-2017
Table 30: X-By-Wire Systems Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for X-By-Wire
Systems Market in Thousand Units by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 32: X-By-Wire Systems Market in Japan in Thousand Units
by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 33: Japanese X-By-Wire Systems Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Japanese Market for X-By-Wire Systems: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by Vehicle Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: X-By-Wire Systems Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in Thousand Units by Vehicle Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese X-By-Wire Systems Market Share Analysis by
Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 37: X-By-Wire Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in Thousand Units by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 38: Chinese X-By-Wire Systems Retrospective Market
Scenario in Thousand Units by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 39: X-By-Wire Systems Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Chinese X-By-Wire Systems Market Growth Prospects in
Thousand Units by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: X-By-Wire Systems Historic Market Analysis in China
in Thousand Units by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese X-By-Wire Systems Market by Vehicle Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European X-By-Wire Systems Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European X-By-Wire Systems Market Demand Scenario in
Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: X-By-Wire Systems Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in Thousand Units by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 45: European X-By-Wire Systems Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: European X-By-Wire Systems Market Assessment in
Thousand Units by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 47: European X-By-Wire Systems Historic Market Review in
Thousand Units by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 48: X-By-Wire Systems Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 49: European X-By-Wire Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Units by Vehicle Type: 2018-2025
Table 50: X-By-Wire Systems Market in Europe in Thousand Units
by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European X-By-Wire Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 52: French X-By-Wire Systems Market Estimates and
Projections in Thousand Units by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 53: French X-By-Wire Systems Historic Market Analysis in
Thousand Units by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 54: French X-By-Wire Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: X-By-Wire Systems Market in France by Vehicle Type:
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units for the Period
2018-2025
Table 56: French X-By-Wire Systems Historic Market Scenario in
Thousand Units by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 57: French X-By-Wire Systems Market Share Analysis by
Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 58: German X-By-Wire Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in
Thousand Units by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 59: X-By-Wire Systems Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in Thousand Units for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: German X-By-Wire Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: X-By-Wire Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units by Vehicle Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German X-By-Wire Systems Historic Market Analysis in
Thousand Units by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: German X-By-Wire Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 64: X-By-Wire Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in Thousand Units by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 65: Italian X-By-Wire Systems Retrospective Market
Scenario in Thousand Units by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 66: X-By-Wire Systems Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: Italian X-By-Wire Systems Market Growth Prospects in
Thousand Units by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: X-By-Wire Systems Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in Thousand Units by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian X-By-Wire Systems Market by Vehicle Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
X-By-Wire Systems Market in Thousand Units by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 71: X-By-Wire Systems Market in the United Kingdom in
Thousand Units by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 72: United Kingdom X-By-Wire Systems Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for X-By-Wire Systems: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by Vehicle
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: X-By-Wire Systems Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Units by Vehicle Type for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom X-By-Wire Systems Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 76: Rest of Europe X-By-Wire Systems Market Assessment in
Thousand Units by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 77: Rest of Europe X-By-Wire Systems Historic Market
Review in Thousand Units by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 78: X-By-Wire Systems Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 79: Rest of Europe X-By-Wire Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Units by Vehicle Type: 2018-2025
Table 80: X-By-Wire Systems Market in Rest of Europe in
Thousand Units by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Rest of Europe X-By-Wire Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 82: Asia-Pacific X-By-Wire Systems Market Estimates and
Projections in Thousand Units by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 83: Asia-Pacific X-By-Wire Systems Historic Market
Analysis in Thousand Units by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 84: Asia-Pacific X-By-Wire Systems Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: X-By-Wire Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by Vehicle
Type: Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Asia-Pacific X-By-Wire Systems Historic Market
Scenario in Thousand Units by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 87: Asia-Pacific X-By-Wire Systems Market Share Analysis
by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 88: X-By-Wire Systems Market Analysis in Rest of World in
Thousand Units by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 89: X-By-Wire Systems Market in Rest of World: Historic
Review in Thousand Units by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of World X-By-Wire Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Rest of World X-By-Wire Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Units by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Rest of World X-By-Wire Systems Historic Market
Review by Vehicle Type in Thousand Units: 2009-2017
Table 93: X-By-Wire Systems Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 29
