Global Yeasts, Yeast Extracts, Autolysates Market (2018 to 2028) - Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecast

The Global Yeasts, Yeast Extracts, Autolysates Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 8.2% by 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing demand for ready-to-eat food products, rising alcoholic beverage consumption and replacing molasses with other raw materials.



By form, yeasts, yeast extracts, autolysates market is segregated into dry yeast, fresh yeast, instant yeast and other yeast forms. Based on yeast type, market is segmented into brewer's yeast, bio-ethanol yeast, baker's yeast, wine yeast, yeast cell organelles and other yeast types. Depending on application, market is divided into bakery, prepared food, alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beverages, feed industry and other applications.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing demand for ready-to-eat food products

3.1.2 Rising alcoholic beverage consumption

3.1.3 Replacing molasses with other raw materials

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Yeasts, Yeast Extracts, Autolysates Market, By Form

4.1 Dry Yeast

4.1.1 Dry Yeast Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.2 Fresh Yeast

4.2.1 Fresh Yeast Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.3 Instant Yeast

4.3.1 Instant Yeast Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.4 Other Yeast Forms

4.4.1 Other Yeast Forms Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)



5 Yeasts, Yeast Extracts, Autolysates Market, By Type

5.1 Brewer'S Yeast

5.1.1 Brewer'S Yeast Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

5.2 Bio-Ethanol Yeast

5.2.1 Bio-Ethanol Yeast Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

5.3 Baker'S Yeast

5.3.1 Baker'S Yeast Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

5.4 Wine Yeast

5.4.1 Wine Yeast Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

5.5 Yeast Cell Organelles

5.5.1 Yeast Cell Organelles Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

5.6 Other yeast types

5.6.1 Other yeast types Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)



6 Yeasts, Yeast Extracts, Autolysates Market, By Application

6.1 Bakery

6.1.1 Bakery Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.2 Prepared Food

6.2.1 Prepared Food Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.3 Alcoholic Beverages

6.3.1 Alcoholic Beverages Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.4 Non-Alcoholic Beverages

6.4.1 Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.5 Feed Industry

6.5.1 Feed Industry Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.6 Other Applications

6.6.1 Other Applications Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)



7 Yeasts, Yeast Extracts, Autolysates Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.2 Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.4 Middle East

7.5 Latin America

7.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 Royal Dsm N.V.

9.2 Oriental Yeast Co. Ltd.

9.3 Alltech Inc.

9.4 Lesaffre Group

9.5 Chr. Hansen A/S

9.6 Angel Yeast Co. Ltd.

9.7 Associated British Foods Plc

9.8 Synergy (High Wycombe) Ltd.

9.9 Lallemand Inc

9.10 Leiber Gmbh



