GlobalData's (LON:DATA) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 7th of October to £0.077. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.9%, which is below the industry average.

GlobalData's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Based on the last payment, GlobalData's profits didn't cover the dividend, but the company was generating enough cash instead. Generally, we think cash is more important than accounting measures of profit, so with the cash flows easily covering the dividend, we don't think there is much reason to worry.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 112.9%. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 56% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

GlobalData Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. The annual payment during the last 7 years was £0.025 in 2015, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.209. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 35% a year over that time. GlobalData has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

GlobalData Might Find It Hard To Grow Its Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. GlobalData has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 41% per annum. Strong earnings is nice to see, but unless this can be sustained on minimal reinvestment of profits, we would question whether dividends will follow suit.

Our Thoughts On GlobalData's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think GlobalData will make a great income stock. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for GlobalData that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

