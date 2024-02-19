GlobalFoundries announces $1.5B in federal funding
GlobalFoundries has secured $1.5 billion in CHIPS Act funding to bolster domestic semiconductor supply chains. Among other things, the company aims to produce "high value technologies not currently available in the US" at a new facility.
The European Union is formally investigating TikTok's compliance with the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA), the Commission has announced. Areas the Commission is focusing on in this investigation of TikTok are linked to the protection of minors, advertising transparency, data access for researchers, and the risk management of addictive design and harmful content, in said in a press release. The DSA is the bloc's online governance and content moderation rulebook which, since Saturday, has applied broadly to -- likely -- thousands of platforms and services.
Softer-than-expected economic data has provided the first gut check for investors since consensus began embracing a soft landing for the US economy in December.
Intuitive Machines has shared the first images transmitted by its lander, Odyseus, from space as it makes its way toward the moon. The pictures show a look at Earth and the Falcon 9 second stage falling away after separation.
Amazon's claims are similar to the ones made by Elon Musk's SpaceX and grocery chain Trader Joe's, which have also accused the federal agency of being "unconstitutional."
The 47-year-old jailed opposition leader and one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics is dead, Russian state media announced Friday.
Threads, Meta's Twitter-like service and competitor to X, may be distancing itself from politics, but that doesn't mean it won't try to tackle the misinformation that spreads across social media -- particularly in the lead-up to national elections. Following user reports of fact-checks spotted on the network, the company confirmed it's engaged with fact-checking organizations to address false information circulating on Threads, but has not fully rolled out direct fact-checking of Threads content as of yet. Meta had announced in December that in early 2024 its fact-checking partners would be able to review and rate false content directly on Threads.
Epic just announced that Apple has granted it an iOS dev account for Europe after a lengthy legal battle. The company said that it’ll be launching a digital storefront for iOS devices, along with the hit game Fortnite, later this year.
