GlobalFoundries Gives Bullish Outlook on Strong Chip Demand

Ian King
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- GlobalFoundries Inc., the biggest U.S.-based provider of made-to-order semiconductors, gave a bullish forecast for the current quarter, indicating the rush to get chips continues amid industrywide shortages.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Sales will be $1.88 billion to $1.92 billion in the period ending in March, the Malta, New York-based company said Tuesday in a statement. Profit, excluding certain items, will be 21 to 27 cents a share. Those predictions compare with analysts’ average estimates of $1.84 billion and 14 cents a share.

GlobalFoundries, majority owned by the government of Abu Dhabi, began life as a publicly traded company last October. The chipmaker, which is a fraction of the size of market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., is trying to carve out a larger slice of the market for outsourced semiconductor production.

Chief Executive Officer Tom Caulfield and his counterparts at other chipmakers are trying to convert the demand spike into long-term commitments from customers with the aim of stabilizing their growth and profitability. They also hope to increase capacity by using proposed government incentives to build facilities in the U.S. and Europe.

Investors should have confidence that the industry is going to avoid past cycles of boom followed by gluts if sales double as projected to $1 trillion in 10 years, Caulfield said in an interview. Current plans for factory expansion still won’t keep up with that pace of growth, he said. Furthermore, GlobalFoundries is only adding capacity when it gets financial commitments from customers who are seeking guaranteed supply. Chipmakers are no longer building plants based on forecasts hoping orders will show up, he said.

GlobalFoundries shares have increased 19% to $56.05 since October when a slice of the company began trading on the public markets, beating overall gains by chip stocks. They rose about 3.5% in extended trading following the report.

Fourth-quarter revenue jumped 74% to $1.85 billion. Profit was 18 cents a share, excluding certain items. Analysts, on average, projected $1.81 billion and 9 cents, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

(Updates with comments from CEO in the fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • onsemi's (ON) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y

    onsemi's (ON) fourth-quarter 2021 performance reflects strong demand for intelligent and sensing products across automotive and industrial end markets.

  • Why Teradata Stock Just Rocketed 24%

    Teradata (NYSE: TDC) stock surged in morning trading today, up 24.2% as of 10:50 a.m. ET, after the data management specialist reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings last night -- and beat analyst predictions with a stick. Heading into last night's report, analysts had forecast that Teradata would earn an adjusted profit of $0.27 per share on sales of $478.6 million. Granted, one way of looking at the numbers is that Teradata missed on sales, pulling in about 1% less revenue than predicted.

  • Microsoft Stock ‘Still a Strong Buy.’ Earnings Growth Is One Reason.

    Microsoft is well-positioned for long-term growth over the next five years with strong pricing and earnings that could outpace inflation, Morgan Stanley says.

  • U.S.-Listed China Firms Get Boost as State Funds Buy Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in the U.S. got a much-needed dose of good news on Tuesday after state-backed funds were said to have entered the local market to buy shares to help stem declines that have accelerated in recent weeks.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull Facebook

  • Rising Rates Become Enemy No. 1 for Traders Betting on Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve’s campaign to hike rates is turning out to be enemy No. 1 for the U.S. dollar -- upending Wall Street consensus heading into this year.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookDOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen in Bitfinex HackWhile conv

  • Square (SQ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Square (SQ) closed at $102.29 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.51% move from the prior day.

  • Is Roblox Stock A Buy Right Now After Hitting All-Time Lows?

    Roblox stock is one of the hottest metaverse stocks, soaring more than 40% after its latest earnings report. Is RBLX stock a buy right now?

  • Billionaire investor Icahn threatened proxy fight over McDonald's board seat - WSJ

    The billionaire is pushing McDonald's to treat pigs better, expecting the use of gestation crates to be banned altogether, the report https://on.wsj.com/34ugStX said, adding he recently bought around 100 shares in the restaurant company. The report did not say when he threatened to run a proxy fight. McDonald's said in a statement it has maintained an active dialogue with Icahn about its goal of creating a U.S. supply chain free of gestational stalls for confirmed pregnant sows.

  • Why GlobalFoundries Sank 24.1% in January

    Shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) fell 24.1% in January, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Given that GlobalFoundries is one of just a few global pure-play semiconductor foundries, and that we are in a booming period for chip demand, it may be surprising to see the stock sell off so much last month. GlobalFoundries stock had gone up a lot since its late-October initial public offering (IPO), so to see some air come out of its sails in January may not have been that surprising.

  • Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull Facebook

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. has once again threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from Europe if it is unable to keep transferring user data back to the U.S., amid negotiations between regulators to replace a scrapped privacy pact.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull Faceb

  • Apple Ups Benefits for Retail Workers in Tightening Labor Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. plans to significantly increase its benefits for U.S. retail store workers as it grapples with a tightening labor market and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookDOJ Se

  • Medicare Brokers Sink on SelectQuote’s Massive Earnings Miss

    (Bloomberg) -- SelectQuote Inc. and other companies that help Americans compare Medicare plans plunged on Tuesday after results missed just about every metric.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookDOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen in Bitfinex HackSelectQuote sank 47%

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • Down 27% to 85%: 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

    Warren Buffett is best known as a value-investing guru, but the fact that Apple is by far the largest stock holding in the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio shows the famous investor doesn't maintain an overly strict dichotomy between "value stocks" and "growth stocks." Intelligent, long-term investing decisions have helped the investing conglomerate deliver returns of more than 5,200% over the last 30 years and go up more than 2,600,000% since Buffett took over the company in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, read on for a look at two tech stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that have what it takes to be huge winners.

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    Oversold stocks are what their name implies: stocks that have traded lower than they should, based on their fundamentals. It’s a subjective measure, of course; after all, for every seller, there’s a buyer. The key to success in buying into an oversold stock is recognizing when it’s getting near the bottom. These stocks typically make a comeback, even if they take their time about it. But once they do bounce, the potential for strong gains is very real. We can check with Wall Street’s stock analy

  • Rivian or Lucid? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

    2021 was a fabulous year for investors in electric cars. In quick succession, Lucid Motors (LCID), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), and Arrival (ARVL) joined industry leader Tesla (TSLA) as publicly traded companies, while multiple other EV companies enjoyed tremendous stock market gains. Out of this entire field of electric car companies, however, investment bank Morgan Stanley asked its customers this question: "RIVN ($60bn) or LCID ($50bn): What Would You Rather Own Right Now?" That narrowed down th

  • 15 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 15 blue chip dividend stocks with over 4% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield. To create a solid portfolio that offers an effective hedge against inflation, whilst offering a continuous stream of […]

  • If You’re Using This Common Investing Tactic, You’re Almost Certain to Fail

    After a particularly strong 2021, the three major stock market indexes have gotten off to a rocky start in 2022. While the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are down 5.92% and 3.43% this year, respectively, the Nasdaq Composite … Continue reading → The post If You’re Using This Common Investing Tactic, You’re Almost Certain to Fail appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Disney Shareholders Can't Vote Out Bob Chapek as CEO

    The annual shareholder meeting for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is now a month away, and things could get a little heated. CEO Bob Chapek is in the crosshairs of angry theme park fans congregating on social media, and they're looking to challenge Chapek's leadership of the media giant as shareholders. Coverage of the anti-Chapek fervor has been limited largely to Disney enthusiast blogs, but even Monday's New York Post ran a piece on the backlash the CEO is facing.

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    Not surprisingly, online retail spending is expected to grow at nearly 11% per year through 2025, reaching $7.4 trillion, according to eMarketer. Not surprisingly, Shopify has consistently posted stellar financial results. Over the past year, revenue soared 71% to $4.2 billion, gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 54.5%, and free cash flow rocketed 150% higher to $458.2 million.