GlobalMed Offers Free Consultations to Healthcare Organizations Under Pressure to Implement Telehealth to Handle COVID-19 Surge

Provider community needs virtual technology, clinical guidance and proven implementation strategies to combat coronavirus

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the industry leader in telemedicine, GlobalMed knows that implementing a virtual health program can seem daunting. However, given the explosive rise of COVID-19 cases, there is unprecedented demand for solutions to tackle the pandemic. Telehealth brings forth innovative tools to monitor and contain COVID-19 patients and provide ongoing care to those without the virus. With nearly two decades of developing virtual health solutions, GlobalMed has the experience needed to establish a telemedicine program rooted in best practices and proven deployment methodologies. And more than ever before, the global market is seeking guidance about how to get started.

GlobalMed powers the world’s largest, most advanced virtual health programs by designing and manufacturing integrated software and hardware telemedicine solutions that support a patient at any point in the continuum of care. With over 15 million consults delivered in 60 countries and specializing in both federal and commercial spaces, GlobalMed’s virtual care platform deploys in its highly secure Azure environment and is used worldwide. (PRNewsfoto/GlobalMed) More

To this end, GlobalMed is offering a free 30-minute consultative session for care providers, practices, and health systems interested in deploying telehealth. Healthcare professionals can receive the knowledge they need to successfully implement virtual health programs. Whether this means rapid deployment with simple video capabilities or virtual management of highly complex disease states on a modular, robust platform, GlobalMed stands ready to assist.

Dr. Dean Smith, GlobalMed's Chief Medical Officer, is providing clinical expertise to guide the ongoing COVID-19 response. Dr. Smith brings nearly two decades of telehealth, medical informatics, clinical and operational leadership experience from the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Medical Services. Prior to joining the State Department, Dr. Smith, a licensed, board-certified physician, practiced acute and critical care internal medicine in the private sector.

"Telehealth is playing a key role in the healthcare industry's response to the COVID-19 crisis. Prior to the pandemic, telehealth was gaining steady adoption rates across the clinical spectrum of care," said Dr. Smith. "Now providers are seeing that telehealth can safely address most non-invasive clinical use cases, including screening patients for possible COVID-19 infection, making telehealth a key pillar of healthcare delivery. I don't see that changing once we get past this outbreak."

Virtual care delivery with GlobalMed technology is already proving to be a powerful tool in combating infectious diseases. U.S. Naval Ship Mercy, outfitted with GlobalMed telemedicine solutions, has docked in Los Angeles to aid in the pandemic, taking the load off area hospitals treating COVID-19 by caring for patients who have other healthcare needs. A Southwest-based provider group that uses GlobalMed solutions to reduce in-patient readmissions by over 80% is now virtually meeting with patients concerned about COVID-19 symptoms. They are also able to remotely consult with EMTs responding to possible COVID-19 cases in the field.

"Even as communities self-quarantine and implement social distancing, the spread of COVID-19 continues and the need for virtual healthcare solutions is increasing in tandem. GlobalMed's mission has always been to equip the provider community with the technologies and clinical guidance they need to deliver the most advanced virtual care. We continue this mission by offering our guidance directly to those on the front lines so they can safely contain and treat this disease," said Joel E. Barthelemy, Founder and CEO of GlobalMed.