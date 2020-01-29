­­GlobalSCAPE, Inc. Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Record Fourth Quarter Revenue and Profitability Cap Record Full Year Results

Board of Directors Names Robert Alpert CEO

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSE American: GSB), a worldwide leader in the secure movement and integration of data, today announced financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $10.5 million, a 13% increase compared to $9.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Revenue for 2019 totaled $40.3 million, an increase of 17% compared to revenue of $34.4 million for full year 2018. The Company's topline performance represents the highest quarterly and annual revenue the Company has ever recorded.

Additionally, Robert Alpert, Chairman of the Board of Directors, was appointed Chief Executive Officer. He previously served as Interim CEO.

"I am honored to lead the GlobalSCAPE team as CEO and I'm thrilled with our fourth quarter and full year performance, as it caps a record setting year for the Company," Alpert said. "By focusing on our clients, we fulfilled our mission to increase free cash flow and drive shareholder value. Not only did we demonstrate remarkable operational excellence, but we strengthened our market position as a leader in the managed file transfer (MFT) industry. In 2019, we developed the finest version of our flagship product which directly addresses privacy mandates such as the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Canada's Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA), and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). Enhanced File Transfer™ (EFT) 2020, released on January 15, 2020, is the industry's best enterprise managed file transfer solution. It uniquely addresses the shift occurring in our industry as privacy joins security as a framing element. We are well-positioned to grow the business in 2020."

"One item investors should consider is that fourth quarter and full year financial results are affected by costs incurred related to December's special dividend and a special company-wide bonus paid to all employees," Alpert continued. "For the fourth quarter, we reported $3.6 million in net income, $4.4 million in EBITDA and $0.19 in earnings per fully diluted share. When taking into account the costs previously mentioned, we would have reported $4.9 million in net income, $5.8 million in EBITDA and $0.26 in earnings per fully diluted share. For the full year ended 2019, the Company reported $13.3 million in net income, $19.7 million in EBITDA and $0.72 per fully diluted share in earnings. However, when taking into account the costs, we would have reported $15.0 million in net income, $21.6 million in EBITDA and $0.81 per fully diluted share in earnings."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Highlights

Fourth Quarter Business Highlights

November 18 th , announced a five-year, $55 million senior secured credit facility with a syndicate of banks led by J.P. Morgan.

, announced a five-year, senior secured credit facility with a syndicate of banks led by J.P. Morgan. November 18 th , announced authorization to repurchase up to $5 million of the Company's outstanding shares. This is in addition to the approximately $640,000 remaining under the previously authorized repurchase program.

, announced authorization to repurchase up to of the Company's outstanding shares. This is in addition to the approximately remaining under the previously authorized repurchase program. December 2 nd , paid a dividend of $0.015 per share of common stock.

, paid a dividend of per share of common stock. December 5 th , paid a one-time special dividend of $3.35 per share of common stock.

, paid a one-time special dividend of per share of common stock. December 18 th, announced that we were named as a category leader in the managed file transfer category in G2's Winter Report for its Enhanced File Transfer™ (EFT™) software. G2 is the world's leading business solutions review website.

About GlobalSCAPE

GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSE American: GSB) is a pioneer in securing and automating the movement and integration of data seamlessly in, around and outside your business, between applications, people and places, in and out of the cloud. GlobalSCAPE provides cloud services that automate your work, secure your data, and integrate your applications – while giving visibility to those who need it. GlobalSCAPE makes business flow brilliantly.