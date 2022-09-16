GlobalX strikes a deal with Eviation to buy 50 electric airplanes with delivery in 2027

An artist’s concept shows Eviation’s all-electric Alice aircraft with GlobalX’s livery. (Eviation Illustration)

Arlington, Wash.-based Eviation says that GlobalX, an air charter operator based in Miami, has signed a letter of intent to order 50 of Eviation’s all-electric Alice commuter aircraft.

The nine-passenger aircraft will open up new routes for passenger travel in GlobalX’s key markets in Florida, the Bahamas and the Caribbean, Eviation said today in a news release.

“The Alice aircraft will allow us to offer sustainable regional flights to and from major markets, and is the first step in our initiative to be a zero-carbon emissions airline by 2050,” said Ed Wegel, GlobalX’s chair and CEO.

Eviation President Gregory Davis hailed GlobalX’s “commitment to cleaner skies, lower operational costs and the provision of the most innovative options for air travel.”

GlobalX, also known as Global Crossing Airlines, began passenger operations a year ago and currently operates seven Airbus A350-class aircraft serving the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America. It also has 15 A321 freighter aircraft under lease agreements, and is due to begin cargo operations by the end of this year.

GlobalX is scheduled to take delivery of its first Alice aircraft in 2027 and will evaluate the cargo variant of the plane for supporting its cargo customer base,

Financial details of the deal were not announced, but in 2019, Eviation said the list price for an Alice airplane would be $4 million. An Alice prototype aircraft has been going through assembly and ground testing for more than a year. The first flight test is expected within the next few weeks at Moses Lake in central Washington state.

The plane’s electric propulsion system is being provided by MagniX, a corporate cousin that has its headquarters in Everett, Wash.

If all goes according to plan, Alice could go into service as early as 2024. DHL Express ordered 12 Alice eCargo planes last year, and Massachusetts-based Cape Air ordered 75 all-electric passenger planes.in April.

