Globant: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LUXEMBOURG (AP) _ Globant SA (GLOB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $18.7 million.

The Luxembourg-based company said it had profit of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 70 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $232.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $222.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $54.2 million, or $1.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $814.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Globant expects its per-share earnings to be 79 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $258 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Globant expects full-year earnings to be $3.20 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.05 billion.

Globant shares have climbed roughly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $219.42, a rise of 71% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLOB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLOB

