Is Globant (GLOB) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen International Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 6.59% was delivered by the fund for the third quarter of 2021, outperforming the MSCI All Country World ex-USA Index (the "Index") by 4.65% in the quarter. For the year, the Portfolio returned 7.10% versus the Index return of 7.82%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Polen International Growth, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB) and discussed its stance on the firm. Globant S.A. is a Buenos Aires, Argentina-based software development company with an $11.1 billion market capitalization. GLOB delivered a -14.34% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 22.90%. The stock closed at $269.04 per share on February 16, 2022.

Here is what Polen International Growth has to say about Globant S.A. in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"We initiated a position in Globant. Globant is a digitally native IT services company helping clients reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. The company has particular expertise in artificial intelligence, blockchain, and AR/VR technologies. Roughly 70% of revenues are generated in North America, with another 20% from Latin America. The company has over 800 clients, of which more than 150 spend more than $1 million annually on services Globant provides, including major companies like Disney and Google. We believe that positive client outcomes from complex projects drive client affinity and switching costs. While switching costs can be hard to prove, the recurring revenue nature of IT services businesses is a familiar theme to the Polen Large Company Growth Team. Our research indicates that Globant can grow earnings at greater than 25% for the next five years."

Software
Software

Our calculations show that Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. GLOB was in 21 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2021, compared to -15.22 funds in the previous quarter. Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB delivered a -14.56% return in the past 3 months.

In December 2021, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on GLOB in another article. You can find other letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is PLx Pharma (PLXP) A Worthy Investment?

    Summers Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Summers Value Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Summers Value Fund LP (“the Fund”) returned 43.4% net for the full year 2021, outpacing the Russell 2000 Index ETF return of 13.7% and the Russell Micro-Cap Index […]

  • Should You Consider Taking Profits From Your Alibaba (BABA) Shares?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Global Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly gross return of 7.08% was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, versus the MSCI All-Country World Index (the “Index”)’s return of 6.67% for the […]

  • Should You Now Consider Taking Some Profits in Your Amazon (AMZN) Stake?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Focus Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Polen Focus Growth Composite Portfolio (the “Portfolio”) returned 5.24% and 5.07% gross and net of fees, respectively. The Russell 1000 Growth Index (the […]

  • Is Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Saga Partners, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. During the second half of 2021, the Saga Portfolio (“the Portfolio”) decreased 17.1% net of fees. This compares to the overall increase for the S&P 500 Index, including dividends, of 11.7%. Spare some time […]

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • These Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under a Decade

    Dividend stocks have historically been great wealth creators. For example, a stock with a dividend yield of at least 7.25% will throw off enough income over a decade to double an investor's money. While dividend yields that high are often riskier, several companies currently offering ultra-high dividend yields should be able to maintain them over the coming decade.

  • Stock futures reverse early losses after Biden, Putin agree ‘in principle’ to summit

    U.S stock-index futures bounced back from early-session losses Sunday after an announcement that President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit to ease tensions over Ukraine.

  • This Oil Stock Could Pay a Gusher of Dividends This Year

    The oil company's dividend framework has it on track to pay a massive amount of dividends in the coming quarters.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Regardless of how the metaverse comes about, this trio of stocks should reward investors for years to come.

  • Great Traders Are Born in Bear Markets: Here Are 5 Keys to Follow

    There is an old market saying that everyone is a genius in a bull market. When the market is in a strong uptrend, then throwing money at random stocks can be a very effective strategy. It doesn't take much skill or wisdom when everything is running higher.

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever

    With the proliferation of online brokerages offering no-commission trades and fractional shares, fewer companies are splitting their stocks, leading to per-share prices that may make some investors feel those stocks are out of reach. Fortunately, some great companies are still out there with share prices below $20. Investors should avoid hunting for investment ideas based on share price alone, as some shares trade for less because they're a bad investment.

  • Aiming for a 100-Bagger? This Stock Has the Potential

    The market says Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) is worth about $2.9 billion right now. To make a 100-bagger with this one, its market capitalization would have to reach $290 billion one day. Can this air-taxi pioneer pull it off?

  • Is the stock market open for Presidents Day? And here are other market holidays in 2022

    U.S. financial markets will be closed Monday for Presidents Day. Here are other days the stock market will be closed in 2022

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks According to Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best dividend stocks according to Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global. You can skip our detailed analysis of Halvorsen’s hedge fund, Viking Global, and its performance, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks According to Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global. Ole Andreas Halvorsen is a former Tiger Cub, who […]

  • 10 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best pharmaceutical stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the pharmaceutical industry and these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy in 2022. In a post-COVID world, pharmaceutical and biotech companies will be expected to make larger strides […]

  • Got $10,000? These 2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Pay More Than 9%

    Both Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI) and Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) pay their shareholders an incredibly large yield of over 9% per year. If you were look at Omega Healthcare's payout ratio, which sits at over 100%, you might immediately discard this dividend stock as too risky. REITs assess the health of their dividend payments using funds from operations (FFO).

  • This Number Is a Big Green Flag for AbbVie Stock

    Investors might be numb to the common reminder that "past performance is no guarantee of future returns," but that doesn't stop companies like AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) from working hard to replicate their prior successes. With the end of patent exclusivity looming for its rock star drug, Humira, the pharma juggernaut is  scrambling to line up heirs to its revenue throne. For the moment, the lack of a clear heir apparent to Humira makes Abbvie a riskier investment than some of its peers whose top lines aren't quite as dependent on a single program.

  • Family Dollar Recalls Contaminated Products After FDA Investigation

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a public warning on Friday regarding potential contamination of several products sold at Family Dollar stores, a grocery chain acquired by Dollar Tree in 2015. The alert came after FDA inspectors found unsanitary conditions, including a rodent infestation, at the company’s distribution facility in West Memphis, Ark., according to a release. The affected products are sold at Family Dollar stores in six states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee, from Jan. 1, 2021 through the present.