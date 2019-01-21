Is Globe Metals & Mining Limited (ASX:GBE) Excessively Paying Its CEO?

Alistair Stephens has been the CEO of Globe Metals & Mining Limited (ASX:GBE) since 2013. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Alistair Stephens’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Globe Metals & Mining Limited has a market cap of AU$6.5m, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of AU$409k. (This figure is for the year to 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at AU$385k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below AU$279m, and calculated the median CEO compensation to be AU$365k.

So Alistair Stephens is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. This doesn’t tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Globe Metals & Mining has changed over time.

Is Globe Metals & Mining Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Globe Metals & Mining Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 47% per year (using a line of best fit). It saw its revenue drop -100% over the last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end.

Although we don’t have analyst forecasts, you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Globe Metals & Mining Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 42%, Globe Metals & Mining Limited would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary…

Alistair Stephens is paid around what is normal the leaders of comparable size companies.

We’d say the company can boast of its EPS growth, but we find the returns over the last three years to be lacking. Considering the the positives we don’t think the CEO pays is too high, but it’s certainly hard to argue it is too low. Shareholders may want to check for free if Globe Metals & Mining insiders are buying or selling shares.

