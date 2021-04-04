Globe Telecom Stock Is Estimated To Be Fairly Valued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of Globe Telecom (OTCPK:GTMEF, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $37.12 per share and the market cap of $5.2 billion, Globe Telecom stock is estimated to be fairly valued. GF Value for Globe Telecom is shown in the chart below.


Globe Telecom Stock Is Estimated To Be Fairly Valued
Globe Telecom Stock Is Estimated To Be Fairly Valued

Because Globe Telecom is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 9.3% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 3.19% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Globe Telecom has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.19, which is in the middle range of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. The overall financial strength of Globe Telecom is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Globe Telecom is poor. This is the debt and cash of Globe Telecom over the past years:

Globe Telecom Stock Is Estimated To Be Fairly Valued
Globe Telecom Stock Is Estimated To Be Fairly Valued

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Globe Telecom has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $3.4 billion and earnings of $3.063 a share. Its operating margin is 26.33%, which ranks better than 88% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Globe Telecom at 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Globe Telecom over the past years:

Globe Telecom Stock Is Estimated To Be Fairly Valued
Globe Telecom Stock Is Estimated To Be Fairly Valued

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Globe Telecom is 9.3%, which ranks better than 78% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 13.9%, which ranks better than 66% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Globe Telecom's ROIC is 9.35 while its WACC came in at 4.18. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Globe Telecom is shown below:

Globe Telecom Stock Is Estimated To Be Fairly Valued
Globe Telecom Stock Is Estimated To Be Fairly Valued

In conclusion, the stock of Globe Telecom (OTCPK:GTMEF, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 66% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. To learn more about Globe Telecom stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan: Dozens killed as train crashes and derails in tunnel

    At least 50 people are dead and scores more injured in the island's worst rail disaster in decades.

  • US and Iran to hold indirect talks on the nuclear deal in Vienna, a first step toward a major goal for Biden

    Though US and Iranian officials will not participate in direct talks, this still marks a major step toward restoring the 2015 nuclear deal.

  • Senators beat Montreal 6-3, snap Habs' 3-game win streak

    Evgenii Dadonov scored twice and Artem Anisimov had three assists as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Montreal Canadiens 6-3 on Saturday night. Anton Forsberg finished with 35 saves for Ottawa. Montreal entered the game riding a three-game win streak sandwiched around a nine-day hiatus due to COVID-19 protocols.

  • Taiwan train crash: Site boss bailed amid grief 51 deaths

    The construction manager is investigated for negligence after a lorry slid onto the tracks.

  • Five observations from Clemson’s spring football game

    The Tigers wrapped spring practice with their annual Orange-White game Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

  • A fake music festival in Belgium turned into chaos as police tried to disperse crowds of partygoers

    Videos show police using water and pepper spray to break up thousands of people who attended the fake music festival as an April Fools' Day joke.

  • Chauvin trial: Minneapolis police lieutenant calls restraint on Floyd 'totally unnecessary'

    A high-ranking official in the Minneapolis Police Department called Derek Chauvin and his fellow officers’ use of force on George Floyd “totally unnecessary” and said it should have stopped when Floyd was pinned to the ground, according to his testimony Friday at Chauvin’s murder trial.

  • Pelosi ordered flags to be flown at half-staff after a Capitol Police officer died following car-ramming incident

    At a press conference on Friday, acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said that a Capitol Police officer died.

  • Trevor Bauer flirts with no-hitter, gets plenty of support to win Dodgers debut

    Trevor Bauer throws a no-hitter through six innings as the Dodgers score plenty of runs to stay ahead of late Colorado Rockies surge in an 11-6 win.

  • Southwest Airlines passengers dance and cheer as couple accused of refusing to wear masks get thrown off flight

    A viral TikTok video shows a dispute with a passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight who refused to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols.

  • After 25 years on NASCAR TV and a Dale Earnhardt film, what’s next for Michael Waltrip?

    An exclusive Observer Q&A with former NASCAR driver Michael Waltrip, touching on the response to “Blink of an Eye,” Bristol dirt racing, TV time, and what’s next.

  • Police removed artwork and signs from a memorial for George Floyd outside the site of Derek Chauvin's trial

    The memorial included illustrations of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, as well as locks with the names of other people killed by police.

  • DeSantis declares state of emergency over leak at Tampa Bay-area wastewater pond

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Saturday declared a state of emergency for Manatee County as officials warned the collapse of a gypsum stack at the Piney Point industrial site was "imminent." The big picture: The old phosphate plant site, in operation from the 1960s until 2001, holds stacks of phosphogypsum, a byproduct of fertilizer production, and large pools of polluted water, Axios' Ben Montgomery, Selene San Felice reported. A leak was discovered in the 77-acre process water pond last week. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe facility was releasing wastewater into Piney Point Creek, which leads into Tampa Bay, according to government officials.The latest: Manatee County Public Safety Department expanded the mandatory evacuation area around the breached reservoir on Saturday. Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes in an update Saturday said, "We're talking about the potential of about [480] million gallons, within a matter of seconds and minutes, leaving that retention pool and going around the surrounding area," per CNN. Those ponds hold "waste that would be less conducive to life on land and...life in the sea," Hopes added, noting that the population density of the area was fortunately low. "Pumping the entire pond would take 10 to 12 days," AP noted.A public safety alert on Saturday told residents, "Evacuate the area NOW. Collapse of Piney Point Stack is imminent. Immediate evacuation of Chapman Road to Airport Road and US 41 to O’Neill Road. Leave area IMMEDIATELY," per the Miami Herald. BREAKING: @MCGPublicSafety officials just expanded a mandatory evacuation area around the breached Piney Point reservoir. The original evacuation zone has expanded a half-mile west and one mile southwest to Moccasin Wallow Road. pic.twitter.com/8rjsQrptdr— Manatee County Public Safety Department (@MCGPublicSafety) April 3, 2021 What they're saying: "Due to a possible breach of mixed saltwater from the south reservoir at the Piney Point facility, I have declared a State of Emergency for Manatee County to ensure resources are allocated for necessary response & recovery," DeSantis tweeted Saturday. Go deeper: Tampa Bay stares down environmental disaster from Piney Point phosphate plantSubscribe for Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Evacuations expand as Manatee phosphate plant collapse ‘imminent’

    PALMETTO — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in Manatee County on Saturday as officials fear an “imminent” collapse at the old Piney Point phosphate plant could release a rush of polluted water into the surrounding area — and then into Tampa Bay itself. The situation grew more dire as crews attempted to shore up a breach in a wall around a 480-million gallon wastewater reservoir ...

  • Daniel Kaluuya jokes about Meghan and Harry's Royal Family race row on US television

    The Duchess of Sussex’s assertion that a member of the Royal Family had expressed concern about the colour of her unborn baby’s skin prompted anger and disbelief. But Daniel Kaluuya, the British Oscar nominee, raised a laugh as he joked about the claim on US television last night. Kaluuya, who was born in London to Ugandan parents, used the race allegations raised by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their Oprah Winfrey interview as he made his hosting debut on long-running comedy show Saturday Night Live. "First of all, I know you're hearing my accent and thinking 'oh no, he's not black, he's British,’” he said. "Let me reassure you that I am black. I'm black and I'm British. Basically I am what the royal family was worried the baby would look like." Opening the show, Kaluuya discussed racism in the UK and US. "People ask me what's worse, British racism or American racism," he told the studio audience in New York. "Let me put it this way, British racism is so bad white people left. They wanted to be free, free to create their own kind of racisms. "That's why they invented Australia, South Africa and Boston."

  • Former Florida GOP congressman: State politicians assuming Gaetz's career is over

    Scandal-ridden Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said he isn't resigning from Congress, but his "political brethren" in Florida "are already jockeying to take his seat," The Wall Street Journal reports. The Justice Department is reportedly investigating payments Gaetz and an indicted Florida politician, former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg, made to women allegedly recruited online for sex. The investigation is also looking into whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl. While Gaetz told the Journal he has no plans to step down, former Republican Rep. David Jolly of Florida thinks he may not have any other options. "These scandals hit a certain point where there's no escape," Jolly, who is no longer a member of the GOP, told the Journal, noting that Florida's politicians are "assuming" Gaetz's career is finished. "We've clearly hit that point for Matt in politics." Former President Donald Trump may also be in that camp, at least for now. Gaetz is a fervent Trump ally, but Trump's advisers have told him to stay out of the situation, two people familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast. Trump has reportedly said privately that things seem "really bad" for Gaetz, but he has also reportedly at least entertained the possibility it's a smear campaign. "For something like this, a ten-foot pole is not long enough," Barry Bennett, a GOP operative who advised Trump during his 2016 campaign, told The Daily Beast. "The former president should stay as far away from this as possible." Only time will tell. Read more at The Wall Street Journal and The Daily Beast. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers10 shocking secrets of flight attendantsThe female price of male pleasure

  • He was a hero in Lithuania. Then his grandchild wrote a book: 'The Nazi's Grandaughter.'

    "I wasn't investigating this, and if it wasn't my grandfather, I wouldn't have looked into it," Silvia Foti said.

  • 'He took the bullets for her': Dad grieves 9-year-old son, found dead in mom's arms after California mass shooting

    A mass shooting in Orange, California, leaves police looking for a motive and family members in anguish

  • Colin Jost hilariously crashes Scarlett Johansson’s appearance on 'Drag Race'

    The contestants were greeted with not one, but two surprise guests!

  • Canada's 3rd wave of COVID-19 is 'killing faster and younger' and fueled by new variants

    "The people filling the ICU right now are all in their 30s, 40s, and 50s," one emergency physician in Toronto said.