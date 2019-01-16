Here’s What Globe Textiles (India) Ltd.’s (NSE:GLOBE) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Globe Textiles (India) Ltd.’s (NSE:GLOBE) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Globe Textiles (India) has a price to earnings ratio of 8.68, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 12%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Globe Textiles (India):

P/E of 8.68 = ₹29.45 ÷ ₹3.39 (Based on the year to March 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Globe Textiles (India) saw earnings per share decrease by 13% last year. But EPS is up 2.4% over the last 5 years.

How Does Globe Textiles (India)’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Globe Textiles (India) has a lower P/E than the average (13) in the luxury industry classification.

NSEI:GLOBE PE PEG Gauge January 16th 19 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Globe Textiles (India) shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Globe Textiles (India), it’s quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Globe Textiles (India)’s Balance Sheet

Net debt totals a substantial 193% of Globe Textiles (India)’s market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.

The Verdict On Globe Textiles (India)’s P/E Ratio

Globe Textiles (India) trades on a P/E ratio of 8.7, which is below the IN market average of 17.1. Given meaningful debt, and a lack of recent growth, the market looks to be extrapolating this recent performance; reflecting low expectations for the future.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. We don’t have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.