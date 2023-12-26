The Globe's top stories of 2023, as determined by readers

Dec. 26—WORTHINGTON — For years, The Globe combed through its stack of newspapers from the year to come up with its list of Top 10 stories based on the opinions of the editorial staff.

For the past few years, our newsroom has relied on the reports of Chartbeat to tell us what readers are most interested in on an hourly, daily and weekly basis. We can also ask Chartbeat to give us a list of the most popular stories of the year, based not only on the number of clicks on a particular story, but how much time readers spent on them.

The following is Chartbeat's generated list for the Globe's 2023 top stories, considering both the number of page views and the length of time readers spent with each story.

The online version of this story can be found at dglobe.com, complete with links to each of our reader-determined top news stories of 2023.

1.

Photos + Video: Sunday afternoon fire results in millions of dollars in loss for rural Adrian family (Nov. 19)

2.

Family faces criminal neglect charges after victim reportedly denied food and water in hospice care (Jan. 3)

3.

'She lost all hope' (Sept. 27)

4.

3-year-old Worthington boy left alone on Bud's Bus Service school bus for more than an hour (Sept. 14)

5.

District 518 superintendent's actions leave students, staff feeling unsafe and unwelcome (Oct. 20)

6.

They came to Wilmont with hoes and hands ready for work (Aug. 10)

7.

South Dakota couple caught with barcodes charged with theft (June 9)

8.

Round Lake children left on Palmer Bus Service van for more than an hour Monday (Sept. 11)

9.

From substitute teacher to substitute preacher, Lake Wilson man is a busy retiree (March 28)

10.

HyLife Foods Windom sold, employees terminated (June 2)

11.

Conversation: Tom Goehle still following in father Hugo's footsteps (Jan. 27)

12.

Friday update: Firefighters on scene of grain elevator explosion in Chandler for 16 hours (Nov. 22)

13.

Conversation: Former HLO/L star Chad Kraft inducted into Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame (April 28)

14.

Updated: ISD 518 is high bidder, buys land for nearly $1.66 million (Nov. 1)

15.

Nobles County tobacco ordinance holds up business sale of Worthington Casey's (April 4)

16.

What should be done about the Worthington Ice Arena? (July 5)

17.

Jeff Linder steps down as football head coach at Minnesota West (March 30)

18.

UPDATE: Lakefield woman charged with murder in 2022 fentanyl death (Jan. 13)

19.

2,500 oxycodone pills allegedly found behind scented dryer sheets during Worthington traffic stop (April 4)

20.

Conversation: Slayton native Kelly Burnham is an announcer for the ages (Oct. 17)

21.

Molly Clarke's legacy: Gardens, scholarships, awards and love (Aug. 1)

22.

Proposed Sanford-Fairview merger draws mixed reactions in Worthington (Jan. 25)

23.

1977 Worthington High School grad donates $50,000 for a Legacy Wall at Trojan Field (Feb. 10)

24.

Adrian non-profit archery range made in honor of family's son (Aug. 2)

25.

Winter storm warnings, ice storm warnings issued for portions of southwest Minnesota, northwest Iowa (Jan. 1)

26.

Man charged with multiple felonies after reportedly assaulting 10-month-old infant (May 19)

27.

Worthington couple facing multiple felony charges for fraud, forgery and theft (Oct. 11)

28.

District 518 Board tables classroom display policy following public comment (Nov. 2)

29.

Benefit planned May 20 for Worthington boy undergoing treatment for glioma (May 9)

30.

Fulda farmer killed, one injured in electrical incident (Sept. 29)

31.

Premium Iowa Pork is successful bid for HyLife Foods Windom facility (June 2)

32.

Update: Nobles County attorney Joe Sanow dead after motorcycle crash (July 6)