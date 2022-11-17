Globetronics Technology Bhd (KLSE:GTRONIC) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of MYR0.02

The board of Globetronics Technology Bhd (KLSE:GTRONIC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.02 per share on the 7th of December. The dividend yield will be 5.3% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Globetronics Technology Bhd's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. However, based ont he last payment, Globetronics Technology Bhd was earning enough to cover the dividend pretty comfortably. The business is returning a large chunk of its cash to shareholders, which means it is not being used to grow the business.

EPS is set to grow by 4.4% over the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continues, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 86% which is a bit high but can definitely be sustainable.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from MYR0.0364 total annually to MYR0.06. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.1% a year over that time. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

Globetronics Technology Bhd Could Grow Its Dividend

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. We are encouraged to see that Globetronics Technology Bhd has grown earnings per share at 9.3% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Our Thoughts On Globetronics Technology Bhd's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While Globetronics Technology Bhd is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Globetronics Technology Bhd that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

