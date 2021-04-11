Globex Mining Enterprises Stock Is Estimated To Be Fairly Valued

- By GF Value





The stock of Globex Mining Enterprises (OTCPK:GLBXF, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $0.7112 per share and the market cap of $39.4 million, Globex Mining Enterprises stock appears to be fairly valued. GF Value for Globex Mining Enterprises is shown in the chart below.





Because Globex Mining Enterprises is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 5.1% over the past five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Globex Mining Enterprises has a cash-to-debt ratio of 276.13, which which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. The overall financial strength of Globex Mining Enterprises is 8 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Globex Mining Enterprises is strong. This is the debt and cash of Globex Mining Enterprises over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Globex Mining Enterprises has been profitable 3 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $5.5 million and earnings of $0.091 a share. Its operating margin is 63.05%, which ranks better than 98% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. Overall, the profitability of Globex Mining Enterprises is ranked 3 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Globex Mining Enterprises over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Globex Mining Enterprises's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. Globex Mining Enterprises's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 3.5%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Metals & Mining industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Globex Mining Enterprises's return on invested capital is 197.33, and its cost of capital is 7.46. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Globex Mining Enterprises is shown below:

In closing, Globex Mining Enterprises (OTCPK:GLBXF, 30-year Financials) stock is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. To learn more about Globex Mining Enterprises stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

