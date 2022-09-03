Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Globus Medical is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$196m ÷ (US$1.9b - US$146m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Globus Medical has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Medical Equipment industry average of 9.2%.

In the above chart we have measured Globus Medical's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Globus Medical.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Globus Medical's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 17%, but since then they've fallen to 11%. However it looks like Globus Medical might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

What We Can Learn From Globus Medical's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Globus Medical's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Since the stock has gained an impressive 92% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

Globus Medical could be trading at an attractive price in other respects, so you might find our free intrinsic value estimation on our platform quite valuable.

While Globus Medical isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

