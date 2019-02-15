Is Globus Spirits Limited’s (NSE:GLOBUSSPR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Globus Spirits Limited’s (NSE:GLOBUSSPR) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, Globus Spirits’s P/E ratio is 66.78. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying ₹66.78 for every ₹1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Globus Spirits:

P/E of 66.78 = ₹133.85 ÷ ₹2 (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each ₹1 of company earnings. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Globus Spirits’s earnings per share fell by 60% in the last twelve months. But over the longer term (3 years), earnings per share have increased by 6.7%. And EPS is down 32% a year, over the last 5 years. This could justify a pessimistic P/E.

How Does Globus Spirits’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. As you can see below, Globus Spirits has a much higher P/E than the average company (15.4) in the beverage industry.

Globus Spirits’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn’t guaranteed. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Globus Spirits’s Balance Sheet

Globus Spirits’s net debt is 66% of its market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Bottom Line On Globus Spirits’s P/E Ratio

Globus Spirits trades on a P/E ratio of 66.8, which is multiples above the IN market average of 15.4. With significant debt and no EPS growth last year, shareholders are betting on an improvement in earnings from the company.