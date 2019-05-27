Security,

Let the debate begin.

Glock Is a Legend (But These 5 Guns Might Be Way Better)

The integration of red dot sights onto the slide is a particular area where the aftermarket has far eclipsed Glock’s original offering. Custom slides let pistol red dots sit lower into the Glock slide, so they are lower profile and co-witnessing with iron sights is easier. Glock’s own MOS system only allows red dots to sit relatively high on the slide, and is not preferred by most users of pistol red dots.

While the Glock is the most popular modern pistol, it may not be the best gun for everyone’s needs. Here are some alternatives to the Glock that could be better than it, and why.

1. STI 2011

The STI 2011 is an updated, double-stack 1911 chambered in 9mm or .40 S&W. Highly customized 2011s have dominated the American competition shooting scene due to their excellent single-action only triggers, high capacity and low recoil impulse.

While triggers and upgrades exist that can get the striker-fired Glock near the level of the 2011, the superior shooting characteristics of the 2011 make it a far more popular choice in many competitive shooting divisions.

However, 2011s are more expensive, require far more maintenance and are less reliable in adverse conditions than Glocks, so they are practically unseen in military service. For non-competitors, the Glock is almost always a better choice.

2. H&K SFP9/VP9

While H&K released the first polymer-framed striker-fired pistol in the VP70, the SFP9 marked their first return to that market, almost thirty years after the release of the Glock.

