🌱 Glock Switches Conviction + Film Fest Screenings

First, today's weather:

A t-storm late in the p.m.. High: 77 Low: 47.

Here are the top three stories in Dallas today:

Did you, unfortunately, miss the opportunity to enjoy the Dallas area film festivals? The Dallas Film & Creative Industries Office is hosting Best of Fests to screen the best films from the best festivals. Click the link to see the movies and for details on when they will be showing. (CW33 Dallas) Dallas' Overwatch Team, Dallas Fuel, is asking fans to submit fan art or messages. The submissions will be used to create a collage in the team's player room. Click the link to submit your art or message to welcome the team back for the new season. (CW33 Dallas) Dallas' Martin Avina has pleaded guilty to conspiracy and possession of unregistered firearms. Avina has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for selling nine Glock pistol switches. The switches turn a semiautomatic pistol into a fully automatic pistol. (CBS Dallas / Fort Worth)

Today in Dallas:

Pipeline 1 At The Rockwall Area Chamber of Commerce (8:00 AM)

Toddler Storytime At Burleson Public Library (9:30 AM)

From my notebook:

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a structure fire at 11100 Harry Hines Boulevard. Click for full details. (Twitter)

Sumini is now 7 months old. Click to see the tiger at the Dallas Zoo. (Facebook)

The Dallas Police Department is asking the community to help them identify a suspect. Click to see the photo. (Facebook)

