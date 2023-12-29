Glock switches: How use of small device that makes guns automatic exploded in Columbus

Comparing it to the size of a quarter, Columbus Police Sgt. Brett Slaughter holds a "switch" used to turn a handgun into a machine gun. He said the devices are not legal in the United States, but the Police have taken more than two dozen of them off the streets this year. He added that they are not manufactured by Glock, although counterfeiters use the Glock symbol on them.

By the end of 2023, Columbus will have seen a massive uptick in a tiny yet dangerous device for firearms, and law enforcement officials fear it will only get worse in 2024.

Glock switches — devices as small as a quarter that can be attached to the back of a handgun to make it fire automatically — continue to show up on Columbus streets, Deputy Chief Smith Weir of the Columbus Division of Police told The Dispatch.

As of Dec. 18, Columbus police had recovered 72 Glock switches in 2023, up from 19 recovered by police in 2022 and zero in 2021, according to the division. It's a "disturbing trend" that Weir said has police worried for the new year and especially next summer, which is typically the deadliest time of year in Columbus.

A Glock switch can turn a firearm into a machine gun, a weapon that was banned nationwide 89 years ago and is known for its ability to spray bullets in quick succession. Firearms with a switch can shoot approximately 20 bullets per second, which is faster than the rate of fire of an M-4 machine gun issued to servicemembers, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Made with Flourish

"When you hear it, it makes your heart stop," Weir said. "It is very disconcerting to hear that amount of gunfire going off in that period of seconds."

The majority of Glock switches confiscated by police have been discovered during traffic stops, or while officers are serving warrants, Weir said.

But there have been a few high-profile shootings that involved guns equipped with Glock switches in the greater Columbus area.

A shooter in March appeared to have fired dozens of bullets in just seconds outside a Sullivant Avenue business in Columbus' Hilltop neighborhood, security camera footage showed. At least three people were hit, and two had to be transported to area hospitals for treatment, according to police.

Just a few months later, in May, an unknown assailant in a car fired several rounds in just seconds from a gun with a suspected Glock switch at a Northeast Side home on Aberdeen Avenue, killing a bystander who turned out to be a 69-year-old grandmother of eight as she walked into her daughter's house with a bag of groceries.

Such shootings are the type of incidents law enforcement worry about with the rise in Glock switches, said Daryl McCormick, special agent in charge of the ATF's Columbus Field Division. It's clear, McCormick said, that switches represent "a sustained problem" for the community.

"As far as what we see in the future, it is without a doubt going to continue to be one of our top public safety problems in terms of gun violence," McCormick said.

Another, less direct signal that Glock switches may be on the rise locally is how often ShotSpotter, a technology to recognize gunshots, is detecting what seems to be automatic gunfire, Weir said. Shotspotter is used in five city neighborhoods, including the Hilltop, Linden, Near East Side, portion of the South Side and the Wedgewood Village Apartment complex on the West Side.

The number of times ShotSpotter detected fire from an automatic weapon increased from 116 incidents in 2022 to 189 in 2023, as of Dec. 18, Weir said. Since the technology isn't in all areas of the city, Weir said the number of shootings involving machine guns is likely an undercount.

Those numbers are likely to increase with the popularity of Glock switches as the devices have become something of "a status symbol" among some gangs and criminals, McCormick said. Along with increased demand, Weir said the switches are so small that they can be difficult to spot, and they can easily be purchased online or made at home with a 3D printer.

All of those factors combined for a "perfect storm" that Weir said would make it challenging to eliminate Glock switches from city streets.

"I think it would be short-sighted to think this is going to go away on its own," Weir said. "We have to prepare and investigate it like it's going to increase."

