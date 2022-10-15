Gloom Grips China Investors Like Never Before Ahead of Congress

6
Bloomberg News
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sunday brings a historic moment for Xi Jinping’s political legacy, but investors are far less excited about the prospects of a market turnaround: Chinese stocks have never performed so poorly in the run-up to any Communist Party Congress.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Shanghai Composite Index lost more than 5% over the past month, its worst pre-Congress showing since the gauge’s inception in 1991. The yuan is down more than 10% this year against the dollar, heading for the worst annual performance since 1994. China’s dollar-denominated junk bonds have plunged to near record lows amid a widening fallout of a property crisis.

An escalation of Sino-American tensions and Beijing’s repeated advocacy of its staunch Covid Zero policy have sent foreign investors rushing for the exit ahead of the twice-a-decade leadership summit, offloading a net $875 million worth of onshore stocks this week, the most since July.

While the focus in President Xi’s speech will be on whether his emphasis tilts toward economic growth from risk containment, most market watchers see a clear pivot as unlikely, and expect volatility to persist in the coming months. There is little hope for the event to change the fate of the blue-chip CSI 300 Index, which is down 22% this year and headed for its first back-to-back annual loss since 2011.

“I don’t think this is going to be a big event that will change the market’s perception of China,” said Tom Masi, a New York-based portfolio manager at GW&K Investment Management. “We are looking to see a change in direction, but I don’t think all of this will be clear in the next few days, instead it’ll unfold over the next maybe three to six months.”

Turnover in the world’s second-biggest stock market has dropped to the lowest levels this year ahead of the congress, signaling investor confidence remains low amid an uncertain outlook for the economy and markets.

‘Technical Rebound’

Dip buyers emerged this week after the CSI 300 sank to its lowest levels since April 2020. The gauge jumped more than 2% on Friday amid a rebound in Asian and US equities.

That’s done little to spur optimism among long-term investors, many of whom are opting to stay on the sidelines.

“While a technical rebound is possible, there is a lack of drivers for a sustainable rebound as the visibility for an economic recovery is still low,” said Xiadong Bao, a fund manager at Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management, adding that Friday’s rebound in China was a technical one following a similar move in the US stock market.

Beijing’s relentless pursuit of its strict Covid policy remains the biggest bugbear for investors like Bao. Rising infections and a string of commentaries in the Communist Party’s People’s Daily newspaper defending the strategy have reinforced the worst of investor fears.

While authorities have been rolling out policies to support growth, Covid lockdowns have stifled consumption. The economy is set to expand at a slower pace than the rest of developing Asia for the first time in more than three decades.

Any change in Covid policy may only take place after the National People’s Congress in March next year, according to Nomura Holdings Inc. analysts, when key government posts are appointed and the political reshuffle is “fully completed.”

“There is very little China can do to boost the confidence of foreign investors meaningfully when it comes to economic management and achieving better growth,” said Diana Choyleva, chief economist at Enodo Economics. “Beijing will need to go overboard with stimulative policy action to alter perceptions. This is unlikely to be forthcoming.”

‘Sick’ Market

Even if the pandemic eventually wanes, investors worry China’s heated rivalry with the US over tech and geopolitical ambitions will continue to cast clouds over its assets.

Hao Hong, partner and chief economist at Grow Investment Group, said the market is “sick” due to a range of factors from the US ban on semiconductor-related technology exports, pandemic restrictions, and an unraveling of the property bubble.

The Biden administration unleashed sweeping restrictions to curb China’s access to US technology, a move that could deter Xi’s goal to make the nation self-sufficient in the industrial supply chain. An acceleration of tensions surrounding Taiwan is another concern.

“The longer-term risk is actually not Zero-Covid. It will be more about the US-China tension,” Nicholas Yeo, head of China equities at abrdn plc, said on Bloomberg Television this week.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase CEO to Sell 2% Stake In Next Year For Science Research

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. chief executive officer Brian Armstrong plans to sell about 2% of his holdings in the company over the next year to fund scientific research, he said on Twitter late Friday.Most Read from BloombergRolex Prices to Drop Further as Supply Surges: Morgan StanleyWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsPutin Tried for Years to Stop His Military From Using Western Parts — And Mostly FailedStocks Upended by Inflation Survey’s Sobering View: Markets

  • Taiwan Semi rallies as exposure to China restrictions minimal, capital spending cut

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. injected some much needed optimism into the chip sector Thursday, after the third-party silicon-wafer fabricator reported results and an outlook that indicated the market wasn't in as dire a shape as some feared.

  • Robinhood Pushes Engineer’s ‘Toxic’ Sexism Suit to Arbitration

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. is poised to succeed in pushing a female former engineer’s claims about a “toxic culture of gender bias” at the company out of open court and into private arbitration.Most Read from BloombergRolex Prices to Drop Further as Supply Surges: Morgan StanleyWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsPutin Tried for Years to Stop His Military From Using Western Parts — And Mostly FailedStocks Upended by Inflation Survey’s Sobering View: Markets Wrap

  • Obese people twice as likely to die from Covid

    Being obese makes people twice as likely to die from Covid as those of a healthy weight, figures show.

  • Expect big discounts this holiday season, as retail sales fall flat in September. How to find bargains on TVs, toys and electronics.

    Online holiday sales are expected to rise by just 2.5% to $209.7 billion this year, the slowest rate since 2012.

  • Big Tech's hiring freeze unlocks rich talent pool for U.S. startups

    Late-stage U.S. startups are scooping up talent unlocked by layoffs and hiring freezes at Big Tech, adding experienced engineers and project managers to their roster despite signs of an economic slowdown. Companies, with steady cash flow from viable products in the market, are offering rich pay checks to lure talent that would have otherwise preferred working at big technology firms including Microsoft Corp and Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc.

  • Jamie Dimon's 'gut' tells him the Fed will have to hike rates over the expected range of 4% to 4.5% to cool inflation

    The Fed has hiked interest rates five times this year so far. Its benchmark rate now sits in the 3% to 3.25% range after starting the year near zero.

  • What bank earnings tell us about how consumers are doing amid high inflation, recession worries — ‘It’s not a crack in current numbers’

    For all the worries about inflation’s pinch and the chance of a recession, just-released earnings reports from big banks indicate the wallets of many regular Americans are generally holding up as they cope with higher prices — for now. Stock markets finished Thursday on a rosy note, after starting with a plunge and bouncing with a surge following September inflation data that came in hotter than expected. A day later, comments on third quarter earning calls from leaders at JP Morgan Chase & Co. Wells Fargo and Citibank suggested consumers still had their own bounce despite the pressure.

  • Apple workers vote to unionize second U.S. store

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Apple Inc retail workers voted to form a union at an Oklahoma location, the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) said on Friday, making it the tech giant's second U.S. store to organize. Employees at the Apple Penn Square store in Oklahoma City voted 56 to 32 in support of joining the Communications Workers of America Union (CWA), securing the needed majority, according to a tally by the NLRB. Momentum has continued at companies including Amazon.com Inc and Starbucks Corp and others.

  • Apple’s Oklahoma Store Is Second to Unionize After Vote

    (Bloomberg) -- A majority of Apple Inc. retail workers at a store in Oklahoma City have voted to unionize, expanding labor’s new foothold at the world’s most valuable company.Most Read from BloombergRolex Prices to Drop Further as Supply Surges: Morgan StanleyWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsPutin Tried for Years to Stop His Military From Using Western Parts — And Mostly FailedStocks Upended by Inflation Survey’s Sobering View: Markets WrapTesla Sinks 50% From November

  • Why stocks scored a historic bounce after another hot inflation report

    Stock-market investors can be forgiven for feeling a little dizzy after a day that saw stocks plunge in reaction to another round of hotter-than-expected inflation data only to surge higher and extend gains into the closing bell. “While I certainly wouldn’t classify this morning’s flush capitulatory, the stock market is dealing with disappointing inflation reports a lot better than a short time ago,” said Mark Arbeter, president of Arbeter Investments LLC, in note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell just shy of 550 points, or 1.88%, but ended the day up 827.87 points, or 2.8%, at 30,038.72.

  • European shares gain but uncertainty over UK's fiscal plan weighs

    (Reuters) -European shares gained on Friday marking an upbeat end to the week, helped by an initial boost after the British government's turnaround on tax cuts, but this faded due to continued uncertainty about its fiscal stance. The region-wide STOXX 600 index closed up 0.6%, building on Thursday's rally but was still off session highs hit immediately after British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced the scrapping of parts of the government's fiscal programme. Truss fired her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng and said Britain would retain plans to increase corporation tax.

  • Exclusive-Ukraine nuclear chief: Zaporizhzhia plant does not need Russian fuel

    KYIV (Reuters) -The head of Ukraine's state nuclear energy firm decried as "fake news" on Thursday Moscow's assertions that the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant would require Russian fuel. Energoatom chief Petro Kotin told Reuters in an interview there were two years' worth of fuel supplies stored at the six-reactor plant, which is still operated by Ukrainian staff. Kotin also said the staff were facing threats of forced conscription into the Russian military.

  • 7,300% Return In Just 4 years — Early Investors Hit Big With This Stock

    Almost everyone has dreamt of hitting the lottery and played the “What would you do?” game. It’s fun to imagine hitting it big, and every year millions of Americans buy lottery tickets every week, leaving their pursuit of wealth up to fate. Some, however, take their financial futures into their own hands and scour data, press releases and every crevice of the internet for a piece of information that may lead to riches. Netflix Inc. recently released “Eat The Rich,” a documentary outlining GameSt

  • Retail investors are still buying the dip in chip stocks, but capitulation in the sector could mean the broader market has bottomed, research firm says

    Buy-the-dip sentiment in chip stocks is strong for retail investors, said Vanda. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index has tumbled in 2022.

  • Down 58% to 75%, These 3 Growth Stocks Are Poised for a Comeback

    Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, started his 2000 shareholder letter with the word "ouch." The company's stock had fallen more than 80% in the past year, a tough time for shareholders when the dot-com bubble had burst, and Wall Street was selling everything out of fear. Today, Amazon is one of the world's largest companies, which means that 2000 was a wonderful time to buy shares.

  • Exclusive: U.S. will support sending ‘multinational rapid action force’ to Haiti

    The United States has drafted a U.N. Security Council resolution that will encourage the “immediate deployment of a multinational rapid action force” to Haiti, the Miami Herald has learned.

  • Massive turnaround for stocks puts traders on alert for more volatility

    An eye-popping turnaround in stocks may be less bullish than hoped for, with traders saying short-term hedging activity buoyed equities while leaving the market's grim fundamentals unchanged. Data showing consumer prices rose more than expected in September initially sent the S&P 500 tumbling to its lowest point since November 2020 on Thursday, only for the index to mount a furious rally towards midday. One key reason for the move, market participants said, was an unwind of defensive positions investors had put in place to protect their portfolios against further stock declines ahead of the inflation data - which has been a catalyst for big equity drops all year.

  • McDonald's Hikes Dividend By 10%

    McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) said its Board of Directors approved a 10% increase in quarterly cash dividend to $1.52. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2022. The new dividend of $1.52 per share is equivalent to $6.08 annually. Also Read: McDonald’s Temporarily Defeats Black Franchisees’ $1B Bias Lawsuit The company has raised its dividend for 46 consecutive years since paying its first dividend in 1976. McDonald’s held

  • Samsung Electronics Said to Get Exemption from U.S. Chip Restrictions

    The rules are designed to slow China’s progress in the chip-making sector and incentivize onshore investment.