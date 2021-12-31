Gloomy New Year for many as COVID-19 crashes the party again

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SYDNEY/SEOUL (Reuters) - New Year celebrations around the world have been called off as the coronavirus casts gloom over festivities for a second year but Australia was determined to enjoy the night and there were even signs North Korea was preparing fireworks.

Global coronavirus infections hit a record high over the past seven-day period, with an average of just over one million cases detected a day worldwide between Dec. 24 and 30, some 100,000 up on the previous peak posted on Wednesday, according to Reuters data.

With numerous countries registering all-time highs, authorities in many places have called off celebrations to welcome in 2022, fearful that the all-conquering Omicron variant will take advantage of gatherings to spread even faster.

Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/

But Australia is determined to ring in the New Year with a bang despite surges in infections to record levels in some places.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison wished people to "enjoy the evening", while Dominic Perrottet, premier of New South Wales state, urged everyone to "head out and enjoy New Year" even as daily infections in the state nearly doubled to a record 21,151.

Perrottet said he took heart from higher levels of vaccination and the fact that hospitals were coping with the Omicron wave.

"Our position remains incredibly strong," he told reporters.

Social distancing rules are in place and masks are required indoors in Sydney but thousands of people are expected to flock to its harbourside to watch New Year fireworks, with queues forming at many vantage points from early in the morning.

Secretive North Korea also appeared to be preparing to buck the trend and celebrate the New Year with midnight fireworks at Kim Il Sung Square in its capital, Pyongyang.

Commercial satellite imagery showed preparations were under way with a stage being installed in the square, according to NK News, a Seoul-based website that monitors North Korea.

The Rodong Sinmun state-run newspaper ran photographs of flower shops in Pyongyang crowded with mask-wearing customers buying blooms for the celebrations.

North Korea sealed it borders after the pandemic began and has not reported a single case of COVID-19.

CHINA ON ALERT

Over the border in South Korea, the mood was not so festive.

A traditional midnight bell-ringing ceremony has been cancelled for the second year and authorities announced an extension of stricter distancing rules for two weeks to tackle a persistent surge in Infections.

China, where the coronavirus first emerged in late 2019, was on high alert against the virus, with the city of Xian under lockdown and New Year events in other cities cancelled and authorities urging restraint.

Authorities in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, will close 11 roads that usually draw big crowds for New Year, police said, while Malaysia has banned big gatherings nationwide and cancelled a spectacular fireworks display at the Petronas Twin Towers in the capital, Kula Lumpur.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida took to his official YouTube channel to urge people to wear masks at parties and limit the number of people attending, while Tokyo's famous Shibuya entertainment district has banned year-end parties.

New Zealand, famous for its success in keeping the virus at bay, will see some celebrations. Its biggest city, Auckland, eased restrictions this week to let people enjoy some song and dance.

Indian authorities started to impose stringent rules on Thursday to prevent big gatherings with night curfews in all major cities and restaurants ordered to limit customers.

Despite the curbs, domestic tourists have been flocking to the famous beaches, pubs and nightclubs of Goa on the western coast to see in the New Year.

(This story corrects link to Reuters coronavirus tracker)

(Reporting by Reuters bureaus, Writing by Robert Birsel, Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New Year's Eve muted by omicron; many hoping for better 2022

    In many places, plans for New Year's Eve celebrations were muted or cancelled for the second straight year due to a surge of coronavirus infections, this time driven by the highly contagious omicron variant. In Japan, writer Naoki Matsuzawa said he would spend the next few days cooking and delivering food to the elderly because some stores would be closed. “A numbness has set in, and we are no longer overly afraid," said Matsuzawa, who lives in Yokohama, southwest of Tokyo.

  • U.S. Equity Futures Dip; China Tech Bolsters Asia: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks got a fillip Friday from a rally in a Hong Kong technology gauge following a surge in U.S.-listed Chinese shares. U.S. equity futures fell after Wall Street dipped from a record in thin year-end trading.Most Read from BloombergGhislaine Maxwell Found Guilty in Win for Epstein VictimsHawaii Is Rethinking Tourism. Here’s What That Means for YouMercedes Swept Up in China Internet Furor Over Models’ EyesCDC Tells Even Vaccinated to Avoid Cruises; Shares TumbleT Cells Come

  • Worker attacked by tiger at Florida zoo could face charges, officials say

    A cleaning company employee who was injured by a tiger at a Florida zoo after he stuck his arm in the animal's enclosure could be criminally charged, officials said Thursday.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Sydney, the Australian city worst-affected by the Omicron wave, will press ahead with New Year's Eve celebrations on Friday, with authorities encouraging revellers to come out and enjoy the festivities despite a record number of COVID-19 cases. Thousands are expected to flock to prime harbourside spots to watch Sydney's famous fireworks, the traditional 12-minute pyrotechnic display to ring in the New Year, with queues forming at many vantage points since early morning. South Africa has lifted a midnight to 4 a.m. curfew on people's movement with immediate effect, believing the country has passed the peak of its fourth COVID-19 wave driven by the Omicron variant, a government statement said on Thursday.

  • Virginia AG sues town where police threatened Black Army lieutenant during stop

    Virginia’s attorney general sued the town where a police officer appeared to threaten the execution of a Black Army lieutenant during a traffic stop, alleging the city's police department engages in a broader pattern of discriminatory policing.

  • Eko the Malayan tiger born in Arkansas, raised in Seattle, transported to Naples in 2020

    Eko the Malayan tiger was born in Arkansas, raised in Seattle and moved to Naples Zoo in 2020 as the zoo's only tiger. He bit a Naples man Wednesday.

  • 6 New Year's Eve Superstitions That Will Increase Your Chances For Travel in 2022

    The guidebook for celebrating New Year's Eve with your family has already been written, and it includes every single superstition and tradition that Latinos hold to be true. While the old wives' tales can span from eating 12 grapes for luck to wearing the perfect color of underwear for love to starting the year on your literal right foot, if what you want is to be on planes, trains, and automobiles next year, there are only a few things you must have in your list.

  • 23 New Year Superstitions for Good Luck

    We could all use that good energy.

  • Violence claimed these Memphis youth advocates' kin — and boosted their will to end it|Weathersbee

    Tosha Downey, formerly of the Memphis Education Foundation, and parent advocate Sarah Carpenter lost teenage kin to violence. It reinforced their will to stop it.

  • Looking for a place to ring in the new year? Check out these places to celebrate 2022 in the Milwaukee suburbs

    Whether it's a free Champagne toast at midnight, live music or food and drink specials, these Milwaukee-area places have celebrations to ring in 2022.

  • Over 1,400 flight cancellations Thursday: Are cancellations, delays the new normal this winter?

    Omicron cases and winter weather have made holiday travel miserable for many Americans. With no end in sight, here's what air travelers can expect.

  • French daily COVID infections above 200,000 for second day running

    France reported 206,243 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period on Thursday, rising above 200,000 for the second day running as the Omicron variant takes hold. A record of 208,099 was set on Wednesday, as Health Minister Oliver Veran warned of a "tsunami" of infections. The seven-day moving average of daily new infections, which evens out reporting irregularities, reached a record 121,566, a figure multiplied by almost four in just a month.

  • FDA says antigen COVID tests may be less effective at detecting Omicron—now what?

    Rapid, at-home antigen COVID tests may be less able to detect Omicron infections. Here’s what that means for consumers.

  • 2021 viral videos: The social media moments India celebrated

    From the 'pawri' girl to the tiny Covid warrior, here are the social media moments India celebrated.

  • Husband arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting his wife in Wrightwood

    Many in the Wrightwood community are grieving the shooting death of resident and community volunteer Lesa Smith.

  • Indian shares on track for best year since 2017

    Indian shares were set on Friday for their best year since 2017, driven by an economic recovery from the pandemic-fuelled slump and massive liquidity, even as a raging new COVID-19 variant and valuation concerns kept investors cautious towards the year-end. The NSE Nifty 50 index gained 0.8% to 17,337 by 0510 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.7% to 58,192.45. The NSE and BSE indexes were up 24% and 21%, respectively, for the year.

  • J&J's booster shown effective against Covid hospitalization

    The results mark the first evidence of the effectiveness of such a vaccine boost while Omicron is circulating.

  • J&J Covid booster highly effective against severe Omicron: study

    A preliminary South African government study published Thursday showed a booster of the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine was 85 percent effective in preventing hospitalization from the Omicron variant, a finding that helps revive the shot's reputation.

  • J&J booster slashes Omicron hospitalizations: study

    A South African study showed that a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine was 84% effective at preventing hospitalization in healthcare workers who became infected as the Omicron variant spread. Researchers tracked data of over 69,000 workers between November 15 and December 20 after second doses of J&J vaccines were administered. The effectiveness at preventing hospitalization rose from 63% shortly after a booster to 84% 14 days later. Effectiveness reached 85% at one to two months post-boost.Linda-Gail Bekker, the co-lead investigator of the research said this is another piece of evidence that vaccines have not lost that impact even in the face of a very mutated variant. She added that the jury was "still out" on the issue of further boosters for the J&J vaccine.The J&J vaccine has also proven to be easier to transport to remote African rural areas than the rival, two-dose Pfizer vaccine due to better heat tolerance. While an initial course of inoculation has been shown to offer reduced protection against Omicron infection......several studies have suggested that a booster dose still provides significant protection against severe illness.

  • These No. 1 best-selling COVID-19 rapid antigen tests are in stock, ready to ship and 40% off on Amazon

    These are definitely going to sell out quickly.