Gloria Diggs of Macomb Public Works promoted to Operator II position

Gloria Diggs, City of Macomb Public Works Operator II

MACOMB, IL- City of Macomb announces Gloria Diggs has been promoted to Operator II and as such becomes the first female at Public Works to hold the operator II position.

Ms. Diggs has been with public works since 2013. To advance to an Operator II position, an employee must meet the criteria necessary for the position and be able to demonstrate advanced skills in various areas, including operating a backhoe, skid steer loader, and a wheel loader.

The type of work performed in the Operations Division of Public Works varies widely so all employees have the ability to learn many new skills and advance in the department as positions become available.

“Gloria has been a great asset to the public works department and a great role model for other women that want to take a career in a more male dominated field,” stated Public Works Director, Alice Ohrtmann.

“I went to school for forestry and horticulture and I saw this as a good job opportunity to be able to use those skills and for advancement in the department,” stated Gloria Diggs.

Public Works Operations Division is currently hiring. There are many benefits to a career in the public works area. Anyone interested in learning about public works is encouraged to apply. There are two openings for Maintenance worker. To learn more about a career with the City of Macomb, please visit www.cityofmacomb.com/employment-listings/ for information.

This article originally appeared on The McDonough County Voice: Macomb Public Works promotes first female to Operator II position.