Gloria Estefan dice que la música fue su “escape” al abuso sexual

NextShark

A woman and her son accused of 28 robberies that targeted elderly Asians in Garden Grove, California, over the past six months were arrested on Tuesday, according to city police. What they did: Floarea Ghiocel, 47, and her son Marius Ghiocel, 32, are allegedly part of an organized group of Romanian travelers involved in the thefts. After approaching their victim and taking their jewelry, they would replace the jewelry with seemingly identical imitation pieces, FOX 11 reported.