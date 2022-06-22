Gloria Estefan Shades Jennifer Lopez Over Super Bowl Halftime Comments

Gloria Estefan, left, and Jennifer Lopez (Photo: Frazer Harrison via Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images)

Gloria Estefan, left, and Jennifer Lopez (Photo: Frazer Harrison via Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images)

Gloria’s gonna get you.

Gloria Estefan had no qualms about poking a little fun at actor-singer Jennifer Lopez during an episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” on Tuesday.

During one segment, Cohen asked the Cuban American icon what she thought about the comments Lopez made about the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show, in which she performed with Colombian singer Shakira.

In her Netflix documentary “Halftime,” Lopez complained about the time constraints of having to share the stage, calling it “the worst idea in the world.”

In response, Estefan told Cohen that she was asked to join Lopez and Shakira on the Super Bowl stage but rejected the offer.

“Look, this is the bottom line. You have very little time, like 12 minutes or something, to get things on and off the set,” Estefan explained. “So, could you do it with one person? Yes, but I think they wanted to throw a Miami and Latin extravaganza, and they tried to pack it as much as possible.”

And although Estefan said that the women “killed it” and that it was an “amazing show,” the “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You” singer also took the opportunity to throw a little shade at Lopez.

“OK, and imagine what J.Lo would have said if I was the third [performer]!” Estefan said, bugging out her eyes.

“I literally would come out, done ‘come on shake your body,’ out!” Estefan joked, referring to the lyrics of her 1985 Miami Sound Machine hit, “Conga!”

Estefan then added that she’s performed at a few Super Bowls and that Lopez and Shakira’s show was “their moment” to shine.

“Plus, I didn’t want to go on a diet in December,” Estefan said. “It’s Christmas!”

Lopez’s complaints about her Super Bowl performance in “Halftime” weren’t directed at Shakira but at the NFL.

Lopez’s manager Benny Medina shared his client’s frustrations over the NFL’s choice of a co-headlining performance.

Story continues

“Typically, you have one headliner at a Super Bowl. That headliner constructs a show, and, should they choose to have other guests, that’s their choice,” he said, according to Entertainment Weekly. “It was an insult to say you needed two Latinas to do the job that one artist historically has done.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...