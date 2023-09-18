Gloria Johnson and Marsha Blackburn land first blows in long U.S. Senate race | Ashe

Democratic state Rep. Gloria Johnson, 61, announced her run for the U.S. Senate seeking to oppose GOP incumbent Marsha Blackburn, 71, in November 2024. Johnson first will have to win the Democratic primary over Marquita Bradshaw of Memphis, who was the surprise winner in 2020 over Nashville attorney James Mackler to oppose U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty, but lost in the general election.

That primary will be in August 2024. It could be a real contest with the outcome unclear.

Blackburn immediately started attacking Johnson, calling her a socialist and the most woke candidate around. Johnson says Blackburn is a bully controlled by the supermajority House Republicans in Nashville.

This campaign will be hard-hitting. Blackburn provides no evidence to prove Johnson is a socialist. Blackburn will pretend she has a serious race when in fact her close alliance with ex-president Donald Trump and a large bank account gives her an advantage. Blackburn is also mentioned as a running mate for Trump if he is nominated by the GOP. Blackburn could run for both U.S. Senate and vice president at the same time.

Johnson and Blackburn, though miles apart in ideology, have similar personalities. Both are feisty, have a take-no-prisoners approach and irritate the heck out of the other party.

It would not surprise me if Blackburn or PACs favorable to her run TV ads in the Democratic primary to boost Bradshaw, as she is seen by the GOP as the weaker candidate. A trend has developed in recent years in which one party intervenes in the internal primary of the opposition party. Twenty years ago, that did not happen.

Matthew Park, 34, an energetic, hard-working candidate, is seeking the Democratic nomination for County Commission in South Knoxville-Knox County in the March 2024 primary. The 9th District seat is held by Republican Carson Dailey, who is term-limited. The district includes the South Waterfront and stretches from the French Broad River Corridor to Alcoa Highway.

Park is president of the Island Home Neighborhood Association and a credible candidate. He is starting early. Attorney Andy Fox, 55, is seeking the GOP nomination for the same position.

Garrett Holt, 29, is holding a kickoff reception for the County Commission seat held by Kyle Ward, 5-6:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at Scrambled Jake’s, 7428 S. Northshore Drive.

Also on Sept. 21, the South Knoxville Neighborhood and Business Coalition will hold a city candidate forum at 6:30 p.m. in the community room of South High Senior Living, 835 Tipton Ave.

The Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum has hired Sharon Moore as its new executive director starting Sept. 25. Moore, 55, lives in East Knoxville. Since 2021, she has served as director of advancement at East Tennessee Foundation. She spent 12 years at Zoo Knoxville where she helped raise millions, and before that at Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee. Moore is a graduate of the Leadership Knoxville Class of 2021.

“The Gardens have my heart and I want to see them grow and thrive. I am a gardener myself. I want to help East Knoxville,” Moore stated. She said her immediate goals are to shore up the older buildings and structures on site. She also wants to develop a shared vision that the board will adopt and can be turned into reality.

Ambassador Marek Ziolkowski will speak here Sept. 26 on Eastern Europe as part of the Ashe lecture series. He was Poland’s ambassador to Ukraine and NATO. The public is invited to the talk at 5:30 p.m. at the Howard Baker Center on Cumberland Avenue.

CORRECTION: In the editing process, an error was introduced into last week's column. Just over 16% of registered voters cast a ballot in Knoxville's primary election.

ONLINE ONLY:

