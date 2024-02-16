Gloria Johnson is running for two offices. How a new bill could hurt her candidacy

The sponsor of a new Tennessee bill that would prevent candidates from running for two elected offices simultaneously says it's not designed to stop state Rep. Gloria Johnson's concurrent bids for U.S. Senate and Tennessee House seat.

But how the proposed change shakes out is unknown.

State Sen. Richard Briggs, R-Knox County, introduced a bill in late January that would ban candidates from running for two elected offices at the same time. After weeks of speculation, Johnson announced Feb. 7 she plans to try to retain her Tennessee House seat while also campaigning to become the Democratic nominee in a longshot campaign to oust U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn.

After the bill passed in a state Senate committee, Briggs delayed on Feb. 15 any discussion about it with the full Senate so lawmakers can sort out its impact.

In a committee hearing last week, Briggs said if the bill is signed by Gov. Bill Lee before April 4, the qualifying deadline for state and federal office, it could ban 2024 candidates like Johnson from being listed twice on a ballot.

Johnson told Knox News on Feb. 15 she'll deal with challenges to her campaign as they come.

"I feel like they will try to find a way," she wrote in a text after the Senate delay. "They are afraid of me for some reason, so I will deal with it as they bring it. They are nothing if not predictable."

Her candidate petition for state House has met the qualification for approval, Knox County Elections Administrator Chris Davis said, though he thinks she's not in the clear. Per state law, the Knox County Election Commission will meet to approve the ballot in June.

"Ninety-nine percent of the time it's a formality, but every so often we have an issue come up that would disqualify someone from the ballot," he told Knox News. In 2023, for example, the commission voted to keep a candidate off Knoxville's mayoral ballot because he hadn't lived in the city long enough to qualify.

"A new law being passed or a decision by a judge could be reasons that someone might be excluded from the ballot," Davis said.

While Johnson said she's being targeted, Briggs told Knox News the bill has nothing to do with her.

He's chair of the Senate's State and Local Government Committee, which oversees election laws. It's just one of the election issues he wants to fix, he said, including another bill that would move up the deadline for voters to request an absentee ballot.

State Rep. Dave Wright, a Republican from Corryton, is the House sponsor of the candidate bill. He told Knox News the legislation is simply an attempt to correct imbalances he's seen in the past.

"Where we are today is not speaking to someone running for some future office," he said. "We're looking at what's occurred in the past and how it's affected people being good, open, transparent policymakers."

Briggs cited an instance in Farragut when a candidate initiated a run for both alderman and mayor concurrently but eventually opted not to run at all. Farragut Vice-Mayor Louise Povlin brought it to his attention in 2022.

"There seemed to be some confusion about how to handle that," Povlin told Knox News. "What happens if you win both seats? Is it a special election, which is cost to the taxpayer ... or do you appoint someone, which (goes around) the whole election process."

Johnson said if she won both seats, she would accept the Senate position and there would be a special election to fill the state House seat.

Bill sponsors say bill wasn't directed towards Johnson, she says otherwise

Briggs outlined three concerns with someone running for two offices at once:

One lawmaker having too much power over a single issue.

Conflicts of interest between government bodies if someone serves on both.

If the same person wins both elections, a county would have pay for a special election.

Those who currently serve in two Tennessee offices would be allowed to finish their terms, and the bill wouldn't apply to those running for state executive committees.

He compared his legislation to establishing term limits. It's a check on a particular politician gaining too much power.

"We put things into law to avoid tyranny of the majority," Briggs said. "We have to have limits and we have to have checks and balances."

There are no term limits in Tennessee's Senate and Briggs is serving his third term.

Johnson defended her plans, saying she isn't the first person to run for two offices. She said the bill was the latest in a series of targeted attacks on her.

"It's really interesting that when it comes to me doing it, it is a problem. I'm the same person who stood on the floor for 45 minutes with my hand raised, and they refused to call on me," she said. "The same person they brought an expulsion resolution against. Unfortunately, they don't do math well, and it didn't work out for them."

Republicans criticize Johnson

Republican leaders have openly criticized Johnson.

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, said she need to pick one campaign and stick with it.

“She needs to choose what she’s really interested in, and not use one as a safety provision in case she loses the higher office,” he told reporters at the state Capitol on Feb. 8.

On the Senate floor Feb. 15, Briggs spoke in broad terms about his bill and the motives of people who run for multiple offices.

"Some of them ... you're just throwing everything up there and seeing what sticks," he said. "The question is, are you really being honest with the voters?"

Senate Majority Caucus Chairman Ken Yager, R-Kingston, said that someone holding “unwarranted power” of two offices at the same time has been a concern among Republican lawmakers for several years.

“It’s really a problem that we need to solve – I don’t think it’s directed toward any individual, I’ve never heard that mentioned,” Yager said. “There's potential abuse of power there – or misuse."

It’s not unheard of for members of both sides of the aisle to undertake bids for multiple offices at one time. Rep.Esther Helton, R-East Ridge, also serves on the East Ridge City Council. Both Reps. Bo Mitchell, D-Nashville, and Rep. Darren Jernigan, D-Nashville, served on the Metro Council for a period of time while also serving in the legislature.

“It’s time we prevented people from running for two or three offices at the same time,” McNally said.

State House in Johnson's reach, but she faces uphill U.S. Senate race

Johnson was first elected to Tennessee's House of Representatives in 2012 and then again in 2018, 2020 and 2022. She's the only person running for District 90 in 2024. Knoxville City Council Member Seema Singh planned to run, but stepped down after Johnson's announcement to run in both races.

Johnson faces an uphill battle in the U.S. Senate race.

In the August Democratic primary, she's running against Memphis-based environmental activist Marquita Bradshaw and Fayette County Public Schools board member Civil Miller-Watkins. Tennesseans favored Johnson over Bradshaw and Miller Watkins in a January poll by the Beacon Center of Tennessee.

The winner of that primary will face Republican incumbent Sen. Marsha Blackburn. No Democrat has won a statewide race in Tennessee since Phil Bredesen was reelected governor in 2006.

Allie Feinberg reports on politics for Knox News. Email her: allie.feinberg@knoxnews.com and follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @alliefeinberg.

Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Gloria Johnson says Tennessee bill targets her candidacy in two races