Gloria Kennard celebrates 35 years of giving Thanksgiving meals to the Bryan/College Station community
15 ABC (KRHD-TV 2023) Chris Talley
15 ABC (KRHD-TV 2023) Chris Talley
55-, 65-, 75-and 85-inch TVs are all on major sale already.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers vs. Lions Thanksgiving football game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Commanders vs. Cowboys game.
Looking stylish is easy with this figure-flattering blouse — and you can get it now at a deep discount.
Delsey! Away! Travelpro! Longchamp! We found stellar sales across the web at Amazon, Walmart, Macy’s and more.
As Charlie Brown once said: “We’ve got another holiday to worry about. It seems Thanksgiving Day is upon us.”
Now's the time to buy jeans in bulk — prices start at $18.
Missed out on that ingenious invention you saw on a late-night infomercial? Grab it now and prepare to be amazed.
Also on our top 10 list: Adidas, Superga, L.L. Bean and Skechers.
Kick off your Black Friday shopping a day early with deep discounts on TVs, vacuums, air fryers and luggage.
Score Apple AirPods for just $80, a Keurig coffee maker for 50% off, a 32-inch Fire TV for $110 and so much more.
Spurs fans were booing Kawhi Leonard again on Wednesday night, clearly still upset with his tumultuous departure from San Antonio in 2018.
Get this huge Hulu deal while it's still hot.
Balsam & Cedar, Sparkling Cinnamon: The coveted large jars are massively discounted ... right in time for hibernation season.
Shop the media maven's picks from Dearfoams, Fellow, Beats, Cozy Earth and beyond for way less.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Stanley, one of the most viral brands of the year, just kicked off its early Black Friday sale. Get its best-selling insulated mugs, bottles and more for super cheap!
Feast on this cornucopia of record-low prices, including a Hoover for $90, a $50 Dustbuster and a Roomba for 40% off.
With news that OpenAI's ChatGPT Voice feature is now available to all free users, you can ditch Siri as your main voice assistant on your iPhone -- well, specifically on your iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, that is. Apple's latest smartphones support the ability to configure the new Action Button, which replaces the Mute button that has been on the iPhone since its debut. Depending on your personal preferences, you can associate the Action Button with any number of tasks -- it can open the Camera, turn on the Flashlight, record a Voice Memo, open the Magnifier app, allow you to quickly use an Accessibility feature or run an app Shortcut.
Between his recovery from a second elbow surgery and the unique demands of both hitting and pitching, how many more seasons of starting pitching can we realistically expect from Ohtani?