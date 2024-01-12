Gloria Lara departs Lakeshore Ethnic Diversity Alliance

HOLLAND — After four years as executive director, Gloria Lara has left the Lakeshore Ethnic Diversity Alliance, the organization announced this week.

“Lakeshore Ethnic Diversity Alliance, a community organization that's led the way as advocates for social justice and equity in West Michigan since 1996, has entered a season of transition with the departure of Gloria Lara,” Board Chair Francisco Ramirez wrote in a statement.

Gloria Lara

The statement didn't indicate a reason for Lara’s departure or what the organization's search for a new executive director will look like, but Ramirez said the organization is committed to continuing as usual.

“We are committed to maintaining our full operations through this transition, continuing crucial programs such as Calling All Colors, Diversity Workshops, and our annual Summit on Race and Inclusion,” he wrote.

Lara took over as LEDA executive director in 2019. She was born and raised in Los Angeles and holds a master's from Harvard Business School. Her corporate career includes time at Chrysler, IBM and United Technologies Automotive.

