Gloria Satterfield estate dismisses lawsuit against Bank of America

Attorneys for the estate of Gloria Satterfield, the late housekeeper for the family of suspended South Carolina attorney Richard Alexander Murdaugh, have dismissed their suit against Bank of America in relation to the alleged mishandling of a 2019 wrongful death settlement.

The "Stipulation of Dismissal with Prejudice" was electronically filed in Hampton County Court of Common Pleas at 1:33 p.m. on Wednesday.

Satterfield died not long after a February 2018 'trip and fall' incident at the Murdaugh family's Colleton County estate, Moselle. Murdaugh allegedly convinced her heirs to file a wrongful death suit against him and his insurance, according to State Grand Jury indictments, and Murdaugh is now facing criminal charges and a civil suit for allegedly stealing $4.3 million from the wrongful death settlement.

The Satterfield estate filed its original lawsuit in Hampton County on Sept. 15, 2021, against Murdaugh and other parties they claimed were responsible for the mishandling and theft of the settlement funds. Bank of America was added as a party to this suit in December 2021.

Eric Bland, of Bland Richter LLP, the Columbia, South Carolina, law firm representing the Satterfield estate, declined to comment on the dismissal. When asked if a settlement agreement had been reached, he also declined to comment.

An attorney for Bank of America did not respond to a phone call and email seeking comment early in the afternoon of Wednesday, March 2.

With the dismissal of Bank of America from the list of defendants in this suit, the civil matter now names only Murdaugh and Curtis Edward Smith. The Satterfield attorneys have filed exhibits of evidence in the Hampton County court that they say show large sums of money, possibly from the Satterfield settlement, being written as checks from Murdaugh to Smith.

Murdaugh allegedly used several banks, including Bank of America, to handle his fraudulent transactions.

To date, Bland and Richter have obtained more than $7 million in settlements from their clients.

Murdaugh has signed a $4.3 million confession of judgement in response to the Satterfield suit, say attorneys, but this would have to be approved by the courts and the court-appointed receivers who are tasked with controlling his assets.

Murdaugh remains jailed in the Richland County detention center on a $7 million bond while facing 74 criminal charges and nine civil suits following State Grand Jury indictments related to a decade-long, multi-county string of financial crimes.

