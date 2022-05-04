Glorieta woman charged with arson in connection with RV fire

May 4—A Glorieta woman was arrested on a charge of arson Monday after she was accused of setting fire to three vehicles on a property on Lower La Joya Road.

Jillson Frost, 74, was transported to a Santa Fe hospital for injuries she sustained in the fire and later was booked into the Santa Fe County jail, according to records.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the property in Glorieta around 5:15 a.m. Monday in response to a 911 call regarding a recreational vehicle that was burned, with fire extending to nearby vehicles and trees, according to an affidavit for arrest warrant.

"There was fire extension to the trees and approximately

100 [feet] of extension into the trees and outlying brush," according to the affidavit. Investigators found suspected accelerants near the origin of the fire, according to the affidavit.

Deputies encountered two women on the scene, but Frost could not give a clear recollection of the incident, according to the affidavit.

The other woman at the scene, Danica Quintana, told deputies she and Frost had permission from the late landowner to live on the property. Frost lived in a motor home that belonged to Quintana, who told deputies she recently contemplated evicting Frost "due to ongoing threats of violence and fire over the last two weeks," according to the affidavit.

Quintana told deputies Frost had recently threatened to "burn this place." Quintana told a deputy she awoke up around 4 a.m. Monday and heard someone yelling. At about 5 a.m., she heard yelling again, this time about a fire, according to the affidavit.

When she went outside, she saw only Frost near the fire, according to the affidavit.

Quintana could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Frost was scheduled to make her first appearance in court Tuesday, online court records show. But Santa Fe County Magistrate George Anaya granted a motion for a 24-hour continuance to give the prosecutors time to determine whether to file a motion that would ask the court to hold Frost without bond until trial, according to court records.