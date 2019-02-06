Should Glorious Sun Enterprises Limited’s (HKG:393) Weak Investment Returns Worry You?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we’ll evaluate Glorious Sun Enterprises Limited (HKG:393) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Glorious Sun Enterprises:

0.011 = HK$63m ÷ (HK$4.2b – HK$1.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, Glorious Sun Enterprises has an ROCE of 1.1%.

Does Glorious Sun Enterprises Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In this analysis, Glorious Sun Enterprises’s ROCE appears meaningfully below the 13% average reported by the Specialty Retail industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Regardless of how Glorious Sun Enterprises stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

Glorious Sun Enterprises has an ROCE of 1.1%, but it didn’t have an ROCE 3 years ago, since it was unprofitable. That suggests the business has returned to profitability.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. If Glorious Sun Enterprises is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Glorious Sun Enterprises’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Glorious Sun Enterprises has total liabilities of HK$1.6b and total assets of HK$4.2b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 38% of its total assets. In light of sufficient current liabilities to noticeably boost the ROCE, Glorious Sun Enterprises’s ROCE is concerning.