Is Glorious Sun Enterprises Limited's (HKG:393) CEO Salary Justified?

Chun Fan Yeung is the CEO of Glorious Sun Enterprises Limited (HKG:393). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Chun Fan Yeung's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Glorious Sun Enterprises Limited has a market cap of HK$1.3b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of HK$1.9m for the year to December 2018. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at HK$1.2m. We examined companies with market caps from HK$784m to HK$3.1b, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was HK$2.3m.

So Chun Fan Yeung receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. Although this fact alone doesn't tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Glorious Sun Enterprises has changed over time.

SEHK:393 CEO Compensation, November 1st 2019 More

Is Glorious Sun Enterprises Limited Growing?

Glorious Sun Enterprises Limited has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 31% a year, over the last three years (measured with a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 156% over the last year.

Investors should note that, over three years, earnings per share are down. But on the other hand, revenue growth is strong, suggesting a brighter future. In conclusion we can't form a strong opinion about business performance yet; but it's one worth watching. We don't have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Glorious Sun Enterprises Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 2.2% over three years, some Glorious Sun Enterprises Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Chun Fan Yeung is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

The per share growth could be better, in our view. And it's hard to argue that the returns over the last three years have delighted. So it would take a bold person to suggest the pay is too modest. Shareholders may want to check for free if Glorious Sun Enterprises insiders are buying or selling shares.

