Glory Mark Hi-Tech (Holdings) Limited (HKG:8159) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed

Today we are going to look at Glory Mark Hi-Tech (Holdings) Limited (HKG:8159) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Glory Mark Hi-Tech (Holdings):

0.19 = HK$23m ÷ (HK$275m - HK$154m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, Glory Mark Hi-Tech (Holdings) has an ROCE of 19%.

View our latest analysis for Glory Mark Hi-Tech (Holdings)

Is Glory Mark Hi-Tech (Holdings)'s ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In our analysis, Glory Mark Hi-Tech (Holdings)'s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 9.7% average in the Electronic industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Independently of how Glory Mark Hi-Tech (Holdings) compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

Glory Mark Hi-Tech (Holdings) has an ROCE of 19%, but it didn't have an ROCE 3 years ago, since it was unprofitable. That suggests the business has returned to profitability. You can see in the image below how Glory Mark Hi-Tech (Holdings)'s ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SEHK:8159 Past Revenue and Net Income, July 30th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. How cyclical is Glory Mark Hi-Tech (Holdings)? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Glory Mark Hi-Tech (Holdings)'s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Glory Mark Hi-Tech (Holdings) has total liabilities of HK$154m and total assets of HK$275m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 56% of its total assets. This is admittedly a high level of current liabilities, improving ROCE substantially.