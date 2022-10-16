Gloucester City Council crack down on fly-tipping and littering

Latest council figures show £83,260 has been paid in fixed penalty notices

More than 1,700 people have been fined over the last two years for littering and fly-tipping in Gloucester.

Gloucester City Council's latest figures show £83,260 has been paid in fixed penalty notices.

In 2019, the council entered into a contract with 3GS to tackle environmental crime, including littering and fly-tipping.

Cabinet member Andy Lewis said: "People should expect a fine or be taken to court if they mess up our city."

The operational costs of the agreement with 3GS are met through the payment of fines, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

'Educational work'

Council leader Richard Cook said there were two different methods of tackling the issue.

"We have the 3GS team who issue fixed penalty notices to people who drop litter but they also do some educational work to let people know there is a greener alternative than just dropping rubbish in the street," he said.

In 2021, a total of 966 fixed penalty notices were issued, paying £51,985 in fines, while so far this year 740 people have been caught littering and £31,275 has been paid in fines.

The council's inhouse envirocrime team are looking at installing cameras to tackle fly-tipping.

They recently secured six extra CCTV cameras to act as a deterrent in hotspot areas.

In addition, the team carries out preventative engagement work and has been working with around 2,000 households to let them know more about recycling.

