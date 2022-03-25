Gloucester City man pleads guilty to August 2020 bomb incident

CAMDEN – A Gloucester City man has pleaded guilty in connection with an explosion at a gym in August 2020.

Dwayne A. Vandergrift Jr. was accused of detonating a home-made bomb at GCity Cross-fit in Gloucester City in August 2020.

No one was injured in the predawn blast on the 500 block of South Broadway.

A predawn explosion in August 2020 damaged the entrance to GCity Crossfit on the 500 block of South Broadway in Gloucester City.

But the bomb, placed against the gym’s front door, damaged the building’s front door and shattered its windows.

A search of Vandergrift’s home after the blast found “substantial quantities of bomb making materials,” as well as weapons, tactical vests with body armor, and loaded 30-round ammunition magazines, according to the federal prosecutor’s office.

Detectives determined Vandergrift had researched how to build explosive devices, including pipe and pressure cooker bombs, it said.

Investigators also found an alleged marijuana grow with about 85 plants.

Homes near Vandergrift’s residence were evacuated during his arrest and a search of the property.

Vandergrift admitted guilt Thursday in Camden federal court to malicious use of explosive materials.

A plea agreement does not specify a recommended sentence, but says Vandergrift will be required to pay unspecified restitution to victims.

The malicious-use charge carries a maximum prison term of 20 years and a maximum fine of $250,000.

U.S. District Judge Karen Williams scheduled sentencing for July 27.

