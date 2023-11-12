Gloucester community centre and play area approved

The community centre and play area will be built in Northfield Road, Gloucester

Plans for a new community centre and play area have been given the go-ahead.

The charity White City Community and Recreation has been granted permission to build the facility in Northfield Road, Gloucester.

Gloucester City Council has approved the plans which also include the demolition of a building on the site.

The building will be used for a wide variety of community activities including sport and exercise classes, benefits advice and health clinics.

Similar proposals, although with a larger building, were approved by the city council in September 2021.

But a revised application, which included plans for a smaller building and removed a proposed sports hall from the scheme, was approved on 7 November, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

A multi-use games area for football, basketball, tennis and netball is included in the plans, along with a new play area and parking.

The community centre will include two halls, with an events room, cafe, kitchen and meeting rooms.

Proposed opening hours for the centre are 08:00 to 21:00 seven days a week, excluding bank holidays.

