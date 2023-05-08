Gloucester councillor objects to 5G mast plans

CK Hutchinson said "extensive searches" were carried out and a "wide range of options" considered before planning applications were submitted

A city councillor in a leafy suburb is opposing a bid for a 5G mast.

CK Hutchison Networks Ltd, the parent company of mobile network provider Three, submitted plans to site the mast in Church Lane, Barnwood, Gloucester.

The scheme for the 49.2 ft (15m) high mast and its accompanying cabinets involves them being placed beside the entrance to the grade-II listed St Lawrence Church on Church Lane.

Councillor Ashley Bowkett and 24 residents have objected to it.

The Gloucester City Councillor (LD, Barnwood), said: "The proposed site for the 5G mast also sits directly opposite Barnwood Park and Arboretum, a Green Flag status nature reserve.

"[There is] both a known colony of bats and an insect population already long established in the grounds of St Lawrence Church, with recorded wildlife corridors between the church grounds and the neighbouring Barnwood Park and Arboretum."

Because of this, he said installing the mast at the site would show a "flagrant disregard for wildlife habitats that represent the high value of protected biodiversity in the local area".

He said although he welcomed new technologies "this location just isn't suitable".

He said he also wanted more done to ensure the public was informed properly about controversial planning applications.

A Three spokesperson said the 5G rollout was vital for residents and businesses of Barnwood.

They added the company wanted to offer the community a reliable network experience and considered the site to be critical in making that happen.

