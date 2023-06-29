Gloucester County man shot, killed in daylight attack on Camden street

CAMDEN - A Gloucester County man was fatally shot Wednesday in Camden.

Kyle Wilson, 35, of Mantua was killed around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, at 8th and Morgan streets, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

Police officers brought him to a city hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests were announced, but an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prosecutor's Detective Matthew Kreidler at 856-930-5355 and Camden County Police Detective Vilmary Otero at 609-519-8573.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email him at jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Kyle Wilson, 35, killed during shooting in Camden