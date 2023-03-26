Gloucester deputies shoot, injure armed man who fired at them, sheriff’s office says

Gloucester County deputies shot an armed man Saturday evening who fired at them, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responded to the 7000 block of Ark Road in the Sassafras community following a request for help in relation to a man with a gun at 5:25 p.m. Deputies were told an armed man was attempting to break into a home.

At the scene, they found a man walking down the back steps of a home.

“Deputies gave verbal commands to the suspect who then produced a handgun, pointed it at officers, and fired,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “At that time, deputies returned fire and the suspect sustained life-threatening injuries.”

No deputies were injured. The man was treated at the scene before being flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

The sheriff’s office said Virginia State Police are investigating the deputies’ actions in this shooting, “as is protocol” with all cases in which officers fire their weapons.

The deputies involved have been placed on leave pending the criminal investigation and state police investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com