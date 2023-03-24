Gloucester Docks reed beds plan to attract wildlife

Reed beds will be planted into a city's docks in a bid to attract more wildlife.

Volunteers from the Canal and River Trust will plant the floating eco-systems in Gloucester Docks.

The beds are fully recyclable, non-toxic and environmentally friendly.

Rob Williams, an ecologist from the charity, said: "Canals already bring wildlife into the heart of cities like Gloucester and this is a great way to enhance these nature superhighways."

"The floating reed beds make a huge difference to biodiversity," he added.

The aquatic plants will be going into the Victoria Basin section of Gloucester Docks, following a similar project in the Barge Arm in 2022.

More than £18m of funding from the Postcode Earth Trust was awarded to the Canal and River Trust for a variety of waterway and wellbeing projects.

Laura Chow, head of charities at People's Postcode Lottery, said: "Time spent outdoors is more important now than ever and it's exciting that the community in the heart of Gloucester will be benefiting from all the wildlife this new floating eco-system will bring."

