New Gloucester man accused of impersonating police officer

Apr. 16—A man who allegedly announced himself as a police officer while causing a disturbance at a New Gloucester athletic field was arrested Saturday on multiple charges.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office was notified around 10:30 a.m. Saturday of the incident on Intervale Road near the Memorial School. Witnesses told deputies the man was operating a motorcycle and displayed a badge while telling people he was an officer.

The man had already left the area when police arrived, but deputies and a state trooper found a person matching his description in the woods nearby. The motorcycle he had been riding was found stuck in the mud on a trail behind the school.

Brian Lavigne, 31, of New Gloucester was arrested and charged with terrorizing, impersonating a public servant and violating conditions of release from four sets of bail conditions for previous criminal charges. He is being held without bail at the Cumberland County Jail.

Deputies say investigators are aware of social media posts about similar incidents in the area, but it is not known if this incident is related. Community members with additional information are asked to contact the sheriff's office.