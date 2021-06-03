Gloucester man arraigned on charge of assault during Celtics playoff game

Jun. 3—BOSTON — Three men, including one from Gloucester, were arraigned Wednesday on charges tied to assaults committed during Sunday's playoff game at TD Garden between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets.

One of the men, Boston Celtics fan Cole Buckley, 21, of Braintree, who threw a water bottle at Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving, was released on $500 bail. Security staff for both TD Garden and the Nets witnessed the incident and it was captured on camera.

Michael Oliver, 23, of Gloucester was arraigned on a charge of assault and battery on a police officer and other offenses.

Oliver was ejected from the stadium for unruly behavior then became involved in a verbal argument with security staff outside, prosecutors said. After repeatedly refusing orders of a Boston Police officer to leave the area, the officer attempted to place Oliver under arrest. Oliver is charged with assaulting the officer during the ensuing struggle.

Bail of $100, posted after Oliver's arrest, remained in place Wednesday, according to Rollins' office.

Also arraigned was William Leite, 35, of North Oxford, on charges of assault and battery on a police officer and other offenses committed at TD Garden during the same playoff game. His bail was set at $200, which he previously posted.

All three men, arraigned in the Central Division of the Boston Municipal Court, were ordered to stay away from TD Garden and the officers they are accused of assaulting.

"No one who would take these types of actions has any business identifying themselves as fans of the game," Sussex County District Attorney Rachel Rollins said in a statement announcing the arraignments. "Purchasing a ticket does not buy you a free pass for obnoxious, racist or assaultive behavior. The cost of admission affords you the privilege of attending the game. The cost of abusing that privilege through criminal behavior is prosecution."

Buckley returns to court Aug. 5. Leite is scheduled to appear in court Aug.18. Oliver's next scheduled court date is Aug. 23.