Gloucester man avoids jail time after driving into building

Oct. 6—NEWBURYPORT — A Gloucester man avoided jail time Wednesday after driving into a Middle Street home in 2019 but is now being sued by the property owner.

James N. Mason, 31, of Corliss Avenue admitted a judge or jury could find him guilty of leaving the scene of property damage and saw the charge continued without a finding for a year during his appearance in Newburyport District Court. A speeding charge was filed. The case was transferred to Newburyport to avoid a conflict of interest involving the attorney.

While the criminal case against Mason is over, a civil one continues. Mason's insurance company paid the property owner, attorney Edward Pasquina, $45,000 in damages. But Pasquina sued Mason to collect more, according to Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy.

Mason will also have to appear in Newburyport District Court in the near future for a restitution hearing.

The case began when Gloucester police Officer Robert Morrissey responded to Middle Street about 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2019, after Mason slammed his Dodge Ram pickup into an office building and then drove away.

The empty truck was found parked a few blocks away at Sawyer Free Library. Not only was the front end heavily damaged but there was a Middle Street street sign in it. There was also wood and plaster debris from the building in and around the truck. Morrissey also found a bag of marijuana in the center console, according to his report.

Morrissey identified Mason as the driver using the truck's license plate and tracked him down. The officer was able to speak to Mason but could not prove that he was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

A witness told another officer the truck was driving about 50 mph when it tried to turn at the intersection of Dale Avenue and Middle Street.

After crashing into the building, the driver "rocked side to side prior to reversing out of the home and driving down Middle Street the wrong way towards the Gloucester fire station," Morrissey wrote in his report.

The witness could not identity Mason as the driver. When police spoke to Mason on the phone, he declined to answer whether he was behind the wheel of the truck.

But in District Court on Wednesday, Kennedy said Mason was accepting responsibility for his actions and wanted to put the matter behind him.

Kennedy admitted the inability to prove Mason drove the truck into the building affected her ability to prosecute the charge against him.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

